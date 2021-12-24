ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 1 day ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Christmas snow and a bigger storm follows

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dream no more. Snow will continue to fall across the area on Christmas into the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall along and just south of the 94 corridor, Total snowfall of around 3-6" looks likely. We will see a break in the snow from Saturday night through noon on Sunday before the next in a trio of storms rolls into the valley. The 2nd storm will encompass much of the state with an additional 6-12" likely along with a bit more wind, I've attached snowfall maps of expected snowfall through Monday night. You can see some impressive totals across the state. Cold weather will continue to grip the area though the upcoming week with another round of snow, albeit lighter, roll into the area on Tuesday followed by BITTER arctic air with temps plummeting well below zero with wind chills around 40 below. Bundle up...drive carefully during the holiday weekend and make sure to have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
thechiefnews.com

Weather: Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our region in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 until 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Expect a accumulating snow and much colder temperature. THE SYSTEM. A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada this weekend which,...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Mild Christmas Evening; Rain Chances In Week Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather will be relatively mild and quiet for Christmas evening, but there are a few rain chances in the seven day forecast. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by late evening....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Javascript
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Christmas Evening; Rain Chances In Week Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather will be relatively mild and quiet for Christmas evening, but there are a few rain chances in the seven day forecast. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by late evening. High temperatures will reach 43 degrees. Expect more ups and downs in the temperatures in the coming week, from the 50s on Monday to the 30s by week’s end. Rain is likely on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy