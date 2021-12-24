ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vlasov defeats Valera, Batyrgaziev wins again

In a clash of former world title challengers, WBO #4 light heavyweight Maxim Vlasov (46-4, 26 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former WBA title challenger Felix Valera (19-5,...

fightnews.com

Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
The Independent

Dana White tells Francis Ngannou he can leave UFC

UFC president Dana White says star Francis Ngannou can leave the promotion at the end of his contract if he wants.The fighter and his representatives have had a tension-filled relationship with the UFC with Ngannou criticising them publicly. White says if he is that unhappy he should leave.White told ESPN: “Look, if you want to be with us, we’d love to have you. If you don’t want to be with us, no problem. It’s all good. I think his contract, and this is off the top of my head, if he wins he still has time with us after this...
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou applauds Jake Paul for making a “huge statement” with knockout of Tyron Woodley: “You better take him seriously”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has praised Jake Paul for his recent knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night, Jake Paul put an end to his rivalry with Tyron Woodley by knocking the former welterweight king out in their rematch down in Tampa. While the fight wasn’t all too notable leading up to that point, many fans will only remember the viral nature of the knockout shot.
The Independent

Tyson Fury would have been ‘eaten for dinner’ in previous era, Frank Bruno claims

Frank Bruno says if WBC champion Tyson Fury was boxing in his day he “would have been eaten for dinner”.Fury retained his heavyweight title after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October. He is seeking a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but will first take on Dillian Whyte in early 2022.But despite Fury being at the top of his game, Bruno believes he wouldn’t have survived in his era.“[Fury] knows deep down in his heart if he was around in my day, they’d eat him for dinner,’ he told DAZN. “I’m not going to sit here and disrespect...
The Independent

Kell Brook tells rival Amir Khan he’s in ‘cuckoo land’ ahead of fight

Kell Brook says Amir Khan is in “cuckoo land” if he believes he’s levels above his rival.The pair will clash in February in a hotly anticipated fight as the beef between the fighters stretches back to 2008 Olympics when Khan was selected as part of Team GB.Khan recently said he thinks he is better than Brook and that he’s never been scared of him. Brook has responded: “Levels below!? He’s in Cuckoo Land. He needs to go back to believing he’s a celebrity. This fight is the icing on the cake.“This fight is a grudge match. This is what I...
The Independent

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev has ‘Conor McGregor X factor stardom’, rival claims

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad wants to steal up and coming star Khamzat Chimaev’s hype, who has “Conor McGregor stardom”.Chimaev has stunned the UFC world, so much so that many fighters have shied away from facing the unbeaten Russian. But Muhammad wants to fight him as Chimaev believes he’s “untouchable”.Muhammad told MMA Junkie: “He has the most hype in the division right now. He has that (Conor) McGregor X-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable.“They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat...
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua tipped to ‘fight at least once’

British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will “fight at least once”, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.The pair had a bout booked in for earlier this year but it didn’t go ahead after a court ruled Fury had to fulfill his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. Fury retained his WBC belt after beating the American but Joshua’s record didn’t continue in the same way.He took on Oleksandr Usyk in September and lost. Duboef says Joshua needs to get back to winning ways for the future of boxing.“I think Fury and Joshua will fight at least once, because...
Washington Post

Acend wins ‘Valorant’ world championship, defeating Gambit in Berlin

Acend is the world’s first “Valorant” champion, beating Gambit Esports in the grand finals of Champions, the capstone event for the game’s first tournament circuit. The grand final, which took place at Verti Music Hall in Berlin, went to five maps in a best-of-five format, with Acend cinching the victory on the map Split, with a score of 3-2.
fightnews.com

Casimero still WBO bantamweight champion

The WBO World Championship Committee has reviewed the medical evidence supplied by John Riel Casimero and ruled that Casimero will retain his WBO bantamweight championship status. Casimero was scheduled to defend against mandatory challenger Paul Butler on December 11, but Casimero pulled out before the fight due to illness. The WBO gave Casimero ten days to deliver proof of his condition, which he has complied with.
fightnews.com

Boxing Buzz

Former world champion Felix Sturm, 42, has signed a promotional agreement with Ludger Inholte’s newly founded LIB Boxpromotion and returns to the ring on March 26 in an IBO world super middleweight title eliminator against István Szili at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. IBF #1 featherweight contender Luis...
fightnews.com

Falcao headlines Feb 19

Super middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao (19-1-1, 8 KOs) meets Fernando Ezequiel Farias (10-1-2, 4 KOs) in the main event of “Down & Dirty” on February 19 at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. Originally from Brazil but living and training in Florida, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Falcao won all three of his fights in 2021 while capturing the WBC Latino, WBA Fedecaribe, and ABF Continental Americas titles. Falcao-Farias is scheduled for ten rounds for Falcao’s WBC Latino title.
fightnews.com

FS1 to show live fights on Christmas

Forget football and basketball. There’s plenty of live boxing on Christmas Day. Welterweight Kenneth Sims Jr. (16-2-1, 5 KOs) will take on undefeated prospect Keeshawn Williams (8-0-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round showdown that tops an FS1 boxing telecast from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The FS1 show will begin at 6PM ET/3PM PT and also features unbeaten super welterweight prospect Travon Marshall (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four/six-round fight against Brian Jones (15-12, 9 KOs), plus a six-round welterweight duel between Michael Anderson (21-3-1, 15 KOs) and Noe Lopez (10-4-1, 4 KOs).
fightnews.com

David Diamante recovering after surgery

Everyone at Fightnews.com® wishes a full and speedy recovery to popular DAZN ring announcer David Diamante. The DAZN announcer suffered serious injuries earlier this week in a motorcycle accident in New York City. Diamante, who just worked the Parker-Chisora card in the UK over the weekend, reportedly suffered multiple fractures to his spine, broken ribs, and bad damage to his right knee.
fightnews.com

Mielnicki, Gomez, Spencer stop foes

19-year-old welterweight prospect Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. (10-1, 7 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over Nicholas “Nice Nick” DeLomba (16-4, 5 KOs) in the main event of a special FOX-televised Christmas Day boxing card at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Mielnicki launched a major assault in round three but DeLomba survived. After that, it was a methodical performance by Mielnicki until he rocked DeLomba in round ten and DeLomba’s corner pulled their man out. DeLomba complained to no avail. Time was 1:49.
