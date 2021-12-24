Lehighton’s SS. Peter and Paul parish replaces organ

Over 800 items, including toys, blankets, hats, etc. have been accepted by Lehighton Area School District to add to Nazareth Area School District’s “Sleigh.” Nazareth Area School District has teamed up with the Mayfield Independent School District in Mayfield, Kentucky, to collect and deliver much-needed supplies before the holiday season. From left are Lehighton Area High School sophomore Aiden Rarick, Lehighton Area High School junior Ian Rarick, Lehighton Area School District Business Administrator Ed Rarick, Nazareth Middle School Principal Robert Bauder, Lehighton Area High School freshman Anna Howland, Lehighton Area School District Secretary to the Assistant Superintendent Amanda Citro, and Lehighton Area High School freshman Timara Klotz. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
Comments / 1