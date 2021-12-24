ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Lehighton’s SS. Peter and Paul parish replaces organ

By Terry Ahner tahner@tnonline.com
Times News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome parishes are willing to go to any lengths to fulfill the needs of their parishioners. Just ask the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis, SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Lehighton, who flew down to Springfield, Missouri, to bring back a used Allen organ for his church. If that wasn’t enough,...

