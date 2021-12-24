ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Last Minute Shoppers Hitting The Stores Before Christmas

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are out and about doing last...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

What You Need to Know About Stores That Are Open for Christmas Eve This Year

With only 10 days until Christmas, panic of not being able to check off everything on your holiday shopping list may be starting to settle in. However, don’t fret as some retailers are remaining open on Christmas Eve — with slightly different hours. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Kohl’s, Dillard’s and Walmart, shoppers will have more than enough time to get a little something for everyone in their family just in time. Some stores, including Kohl’s also making last-minute shopping as stress-free and safe as possible by offering free in-store pick up and contactless drive-up options on orders through Christmas Eve...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve
CNBC

3 credit card benefits to use for last-minute holiday shopping

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. If there's one thing I'm guilty of, along with millions of other Americans, it's waiting until the last minute to shop for holiday gifts. According to a study conducted by OnePoll during the 2020 holiday season, half of the respondents bought a gift on Christmas Eve and 39% even made purchases on Christmas Day.
SHOPPING
FanSided

Is Kroger open on Christmas Day 2021? (Kroger holiday hours)

Christmas Eve has officially arrived and chances are, if you’re like me, you might be wondering whether any of your favorite go-to destinations are closed for the holidays. The holidays are often crazy times and it can be hard to keep track of which stores and restaurants are open during the holidays and which are closing their doors as they give their employees the day off to enjoy with their loved ones.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Here’s how late retailers will be open on Christmas Eve 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Last-minute shoppers have always lived on the knife’s edge, but if you’ve been holding off this year, you’re a special breed of thrill seeker. With supply-chain issues, a microprocessor chip shortage, and a dearth of retail employees, finding the perfect gift might be a bigger challenge than usual.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Shopping
FanSided

Target Christmas hours: Is Target open on Christmas?

No judgment here. Maybe in other places, but not here. If you have to stop at Target on Christmas Day, maybe you had a good reason. Maybe you didn’t. Maybe you’re trying to save your mom and dad’s Christmas meal because someone overcooked, undercooked, or forgot to cook something. Maybe you’re just that bad aunt or uncle who forgot a gift for one of their niblings. Your niece and or nephew don’t need to be reminded that you’re a schmuck, so we’ll help you out.
SHOPPING
CBS Philly

Last-Minute Christmas Shopping Providing Boost For Philly Small Businesses: ‘This Has Been Our Best Year Ever’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoppers have just hours left to get their last-minute Christmas shopping done. The holiday spirit was in the air in Manayunk on Friday. There were a lot of green Christmas wreaths around and small businesses told Eyewitness News they’ve been seeing a lot of green too. People packed the sidewalk on Main Street in Manayunk, rushing from store to store to get those last-minute holiday gifts. “I did get Jackson Browne,” Maureen Hennessey said. Hennessey makes it a tradition to shop here at Main Street Music every Christmas Eve. “I wouldn’t buy my music anywhere else because these guys have been...
SMALL BUSINESS
NJ.com

What time does Home Depot close on Christmas Eve 2021?

Christmas Eve 2021 is Friday, Dec. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging home improvement deals, but will you be able to shop at Home Depot on Christmas Eve (12/24/2021)?. What time does Home Depot close on Christmas Eve 2021?. Home Depot closes at 5...
RETAIL
goodhousekeeping.com

What Are Costco's Christmas Eve Hours? Get the Latest on the Store's 2021 Plans

You made your list and checked it twice, but somehow you still managed to forget something. Maybe it's an ingredient or two for your Christmas dinner. Or a last-minute Christmas gift for your cousin who only gave you a day's notice that they'll be joining you. Regardless, it's important to have a few stores on deck in case the inevitable happens (you know it will).
RETAIL
The Independent

What are Trader Joe’s hours on Christmas and rest of the holidays?

Trader Joe’s opening hours over the Christmas holidays are essential knowledge for anyone wanting to buy last-minute supplies. So the moment you notice something missing from your holiday spread comes with a side of panic: Is the store even open right now?With shops operating under unusual hours over the Christmas period, it can be hard to know when and where to go for last-minute items.If something from the festive aisles of Trader Joe’s is on your list, have no fear – we’ve got the details you need in the 11th hour:Christmas Eve – open for reduced hoursYes, Trader Joe’s is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Sacramento

Last-Minute COVID-19 Tests ‘Worth the Wait’ For Sacramento Families on Christmas Eve

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The line at a Sacramento COVID testing site wrapped around the building as many waited to get a last-minute test before gathering with loved ones for Christmas. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts walk-in COVID-19 testing every Friday, on Christmas Eve, even with shortened hours, the wait was between 30 minutes to upwards of an hour. The sentiment from those in line: “worth it.” “I’ve been in line 30-45 minutes, but it’s worth it,” said Sasha Jimenez, who waited in line to get a COVID test before gathering with her family on Christmas Day. Jimenez came early, before 11 a.m.,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mashed

Is Walmart Open On Christmas 2021?

It happens to the best of us: you're running around trying to make everything perfect for Christmas Day, only to realize at the very last minute you forgot to purchase an essential Christmas dinner ingredient, have run out of wrapping paper, or never remembered to pick up that last gift on your list. Usually when these things happen, a quick run to Walmart or another grocery chain can solve all of these problems in just a single trip. But what happens if you don't realize you've forgotten these things until the very last minute — as in, you run out of sugar or ribbons on Christmas Day itself?
RETAIL
Fortune

These stores are open—and closed—on Christmas Day 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Maybe you just realized that amid the holiday insanity you forgot to get a present for Aunt Enid. Perhaps you somehow don’t have a key ingredient for Christmas dinner. Or maybe you just want to get away from the family for a bit. Whatever the reason, you’re in a bind.
RETAIL
Mashed

Is Golden Corral Open On Christmas Day?

Picture this: The marathon of merriment that is the modern Christmas season is winding down. You've sung, sparkled, baked, bought, wrapped, and unwrapped, and everyone is hugging and expressing gratitude and joy, basking in the warm glow of this cherished holiday. You and your awesome family are savoring every minute of this festive experience. And now it's time to feed them, and you are just about fed up. You've done all the requisite prepping and baking and presenting, and the thought of one more meal extravaganza is not bringing visions of sugarplums to your holiday head.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy