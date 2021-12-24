Last Minute Shoppers Hitting The Stores Before Christmas

It happens to the best of us: you're running around trying to make everything perfect for Christmas Day, only to realize at the very last minute you forgot to purchase an essential Christmas dinner ingredient, have run out of wrapping paper, or never remembered to pick up that last gift on your list. Usually when these things happen, a quick run to Walmart or another grocery chain can solve all of these problems in just a single trip. But what happens if you don't realize you've forgotten these things until the very last minute — as in, you run out of sugar or ribbons on Christmas Day itself?

