The Monkees' run was still young when the late Michael Nesmith had another hit with "Different Drum" — as a writer rather than a performer. The Stone Poneys, Linda Ronstadt's band at the time, had a No. 13 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song during the fall of 1967, a year after The Monkees TV show began airing. The Monkees already had four Top 5 singles of their own by then, and Micky Dolenz recalled that Nesmith — who died on Friday at the age of 78 — offered "Different Drum" to the band first.

