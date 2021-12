The New York Giants have a new quarterback for the rest of the season. At least, that’s what it looks like based on the current circumstances and the reports that are coming out. We already know what Mike Glennon can do, as well as what he can’t do, and it hasn’t been impressive. Jake Fromm, on the other hand, gave some life to the offense after coming in for a handful of snaps after Glennon was pulled last week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO