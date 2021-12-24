Palm Springs Aerial Tramway opening delayed due to storm

The opening of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has been delayed until further notice due to extreme weather conditions.

Check www.pstramway.com or call 760-325-1449 Ext. 110 (M-F from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) for further updates.

Mount San Jacinto is covered in a blanket of snow right now, which you can still enjoy on the live tram cam.





A storm struck the Coachella Valley last night and rain finally tapering off a bit this morning. Rain caused flooding in parts of the Coachella Valley, shutting down multiple roads particularly in the Palm Springs area.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect throughout the Coachella Valley through noon on Friday.

