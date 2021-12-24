ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway opening delayed due to storm

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwMlB_0dVSFQpc00

The opening of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has been delayed until further notice due to extreme weather conditions.

Check www.pstramway.com or call 760-325-1449 Ext. 110 (M-F from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) for further updates.

Mount San Jacinto is covered in a blanket of snow right now, which you can still enjoy on the live tram cam.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziTIU_0dVSFQpc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhLfa_0dVSFQpc00

A storm struck the Coachella Valley last night and rain finally tapering off a bit this morning. Rain caused flooding in parts of the Coachella Valley, shutting down multiple roads particularly in the Palm Springs area.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect throughout the Coachella Valley through noon on Friday.

If you haven't already, please download the KESQ First Alert Weather App so that you can get all the latest forecast details and updates as they occur!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6i8h_0dVSFQpc00

The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway opening delayed due to storm appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Emergency overnight shelter opening in Palm Springs due to severe weather

Martha's Village & Kitchen is opening an emergency overnight shelter in Palm Springs as severe weather impacts the desert. The shelter will be located at the Palm Springs Access Center, located at 225 El Cielo Road in Palm Springs, right across the street from the Palm Springs International Airport. It will open on Friday, Dec. The post Emergency overnight shelter opening in Palm Springs due to severe weather appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Current road closures in effect across Coachella Valley

As you head out the door today, make sure you give yourself enough time if any of these road closures are on your daily route. Current Road Closures: Indian Canyon from Tramview to Palm Springs Station Road.Gene Autry from Interstate 10 to east Via Escuela. Araby Dr through the wash areaVista Chino from Gene Autry The post Current road closures in effect across Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Villagefest canceled as storm nears the desert

Villagefest is canceled for today due to forecasted rainfall, flash flood warning and high winds, the city announced Thursday afternoon. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert Day for a winter storm that is projected to bring rain and gusty winds to the Coachella Valley. According to our First Alert Weather Alert team, most The post Villagefest canceled as storm nears the desert appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Flooding causes several road closures, delays on Christmas Eve

The winter storm has brought rain and heavy flooding throughout the Coachella Valley. It has put a damper on some holiday plans, and forced several roads to shut down causing delays for many. Road Closures: Indian Canyon from Tramview to Palm Springs Station Road.Araby Dr through the wash area Elm Street from Bonita Ave to The post Flooding causes several road closures, delays on Christmas Eve appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jacinto, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Another Covid Christmas in the Coachella Valley

It was a very merry, yet quiet Christmas in the Coachella Valley. It's a time when people come together to be with their loved ones. Over the past week, thousands of people flocked to the desert to celebrate. “All of our family lives on different sides of the country so we decided let’s pick somewhere The post Another Covid Christmas in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Busy holiday travel on the roads & in the skies

Millions of people are hitting the roads and taking to the skies for the holidays. Thousands of people flocked to the Palm Springs International Airport, heading to their holiday destination. “This is by far the busiest i’ve seen Palm Springs Airport in my life,” said traveler Monique Garcia. PSP said Thursday and Friday, Christmas Eve, The post Busy holiday travel on the roads & in the skies appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday

A Winter Storm dropped into Southern California on Thursday, bringing with it rain and gusty winds for the desert, so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert until noon today. KESQ Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in our local mountains. This has resulted in significant runoff through the Whitewater The post First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Practicing safe driving in wet weather and ahead of the holiday

The combination of wet weather and an increased number of people on the roads for the holidays could lead to disaster, but not if you're practicing safe driving techniques. American Automobile Association (AAA) said there is an increased amount of people traveling this holiday season. That includes popular destinations which involve getting to right through The post Practicing safe driving in wet weather and ahead of the holiday appeared first on KESQ.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert ends, showers linger

Even though the bulk of the rain has ended, wash flooding here in the Valley remains a issue and will through tonight. Drive with caution! Turn around, don't drown! And don't ignore road closure signs. KESQ As the rain tapers off this morning, we'll continue to add to rainfall totals. Rainfall totals for the Valley The post First Alert Weather Alert ends, showers linger appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Major’ COVID outbreak at Mastro’s, including first known Omicron case in Coachella Valley

Nearly 90 employees of Mastro's Steakhouse in Palm Desert have been ordered to get tested for COVID-19 after a major outbreak among workers that included a case of the Omicron variant, health officials announced on Wednesday. At this time, it is the first Omicron case in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County reported its first case The post ‘Major’ COVID outbreak at Mastro’s, including first known Omicron case in Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire crews contain residential structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters today contained a residential structure fire that broke out in Desert Hot Springs. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 12:03 p.m. in the area of Buena Vista Avenue and Cactus Drive.    Firefighters arrived to find a single-family home up in flames and were able to contain the The post Fire crews contain residential structure fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Chilly morning, mild afternoon to start the week

We endured a Frost Advisory through 8 this morning, and lows certainly supported it. Today we expect near seasonal highs, with mostly sunny skies as high pressure lingers over the Western U.S. There is a series of storms developing well to our North that will impact SoCal and the Valley starting Thursday. Today, those storms The post Chilly morning, mild afternoon to start the week appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KESQ News Channel 3

AAA expects travel to be up this year for the holidays

Holiday travel is underway as people head in and out of the Coachella Valley for Christmas and New Year gatherings. Even with the Omicron variant surging, AAA is expecting this holidays season to still be busier than last year. The travel forecast suggests that holiday travel will be up by 37% this year. However, it The post AAA expects travel to be up this year for the holidays appeared first on KESQ.
TRAVEL
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs International Airport sets sixth straight monthly passenger record

The Palm Springs International Airport surpassed its all-time passenger record for the month of November this year, the sixth straight monthly record broken, officials announced today. The total passenger count for November was 271,944, with the previous record set in 2018 at 245,841, according to officials.    On top of that, the Sunday of Thanksgiving The post Palm Springs International Airport sets sixth straight monthly passenger record appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Planning ahead of the holidays: Covid-19 test sites across the Coachella Valley

With the holidays just right around the corner, millions nationwide are gearing up to travel and to get together with family. Hospitals are bracing for a new wave of covid cases, and health officials are urging people to stay protected and get tested. Several tests that can be taken before heading to your next destination, The post Planning ahead of the holidays: Covid-19 test sites across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wind Advisory covers portions of the Valley today

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for a large swath of Southern California due to gusty offshore winds. That Advisory does include portions of North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs, and we will feel the effects of those gusty winds even in areas not included in the Advisory. Winds will The post Wind Advisory covers portions of the Valley today appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy