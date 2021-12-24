ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘A Christmas Carol’ delights audience’s inner Tiny Tim

By Nataly Joseph
uscannenbergmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seasonal delight of Center Theatre Group’s “A Christmas Carol” performed at the Ahmanson Theatre made the cancellation of its remaining shows due to the pandemic that much more unfortunate. The smattering of lanterns and the dynamic interaction between set pieces and storyline deserved to be seen by many more theatre-lovers,...

www.uscannenbergmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

Our 10 Favorite Christmas Movies

Everybody has their favorite holiday movies. The ones they watch every year to get them into the spirit of things. Some have to watch the classics, others are into comedies, or romances, or even horror movies. There has been something made for everyone. Here are some movies from many different genres that bring a Christmas smile when watching them.
MOVIES
Boomer Magazine

“A Christmas Carol” 1938 Movie: A Surprise Debut

Nostalgia writer Nick Thomas writes about his favorite version of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale – “A Christmas Carol” 1938 movie – and of a surprising young actor who made her film debut, appearing beside her parents. No fictional Christmas story from English literature has...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Tiny Tim
Person
Marley
Person
Stephen Sondheim
artandseek.org

How to look small and other tips from Dallas Theater Center’s not-so-Tiny Tim

Thomas Aiden Baughman fills us in on their love of acting, pranks on the set, and soldiering on in spite of COVID. Thomas Aiden Baughman is already an acting veteran, taking his second turn as Tiny Tim in the Dallas Theater Center’s “A Christmas Carol.” Though at 12 years old, they are a not-so-tiny version of the beloved character.
DALLAS, TX
Norwalk Hour

Seven Angels Theatre presents ‘Earlene’s A Christmas Carol’

If you are in need of a shot of Christmas spirit, then the best place to locate one is at Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury where the Stage 7 Community Production of “Earlene’s A Christmas Carol (Scrooged Again)" is bursting with holiday treasures, guaranteed to delight even the most grumpy non-believers until Dec. 19.
WATERBURY, CT
lvpnews.com

Theater Review: Civic’s ‘Christmas Carol’ is terrific

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by William Sanders and Sharon Lee Glassman for the stage and directed and choreographed by Sanders at Civic Theater Of Allentown, is a terrific production, through Dec. 18, Main Stage, Nineteenth Street Theatre. It’s the 30th anniversary production of the play...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Carol#Ghost Of Christmas Past#Christmas Story#Center Theatre Group#Ebenezer
mynews13.com

Tiny Tims melt hearts as audiences return to Ahmanson Theatre

LOS ANGELES — They never share the stage because they share a role, two young actors taking turns melting Scrooge’s heart as Tiny Tim. Ten-year-old Cade Robertson and 9-year-old Sebastian Ortiz also share big bright smiles, complaints about math homework and an understanding of what it’s like living with Cerebral Palsy.
MOVIES
worcestermag.com

Hanover Theatre's live 'Christmas Carol' a welcome holiday return

Last holiday, homebound theatregoers were treated to an inventive virtual production of The Hanover Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This year, though, The Hanover staple returns to its live roots and it is a welcome homecoming. Troy Siebels’ live “Christmas Carol” adaptation continues to use...
HANOVER, MA
Houston Chronicle

Clear Brook alumna performs in Alley’s ‘Christmas Carol’

Now appearing in her second production as a member of the Alley Theatre’s resident acting company, Melissa Molono is enjoying what she calls a “big cookie dream.”. The 2009 graduate of Clear Brook High School explained, “You have your whole life ahead of you. You have all these hopes and dreams, and, along the way, you have ‘big cookie dreams.’ This is one of those.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
loc.gov

Cooking the Cratchits’ Goose: Urban Foodways in Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol”

This post is part of an occasional series about ethnography and folklore in Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. Find the whole series here!. In this previous blog post about foodways in Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, we noted that the book’s protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge does not have a kitchen with any kind of stove or oven for preparing hot food. If he wants to cook anything, he must boil it in a pot over his hearth fire. For Scrooge, this is a lifestyle choice: he lives alone in a three-room flat even though he could surely afford a house with a kitchen and the domestic staff that typically went with it. He is able to eat cheaply every night in a “melancholy tavern,” ensuring that he gets a hot meal every day even without the ability to cook at home. But many Londoners in Scrooge’s day lived without cooking facilities by necessity, and couldn’t afford to simply eat out. In this post, we’ll see how they coped, by looking at the Cratchits, the only poor family depicted in the book in a detailed way. We’ll also look beyond the Cratchits to other London families in the same boat, and show how Dickens expresses social and political ideas about foodways through Scrooge and his interactions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
103GBF

The Bizarre Reason ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Became a Christmas Classic

Few films are as widely seen, or as widely beloved, as Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life. In addition to its status as the consensus pick for the greatest Christmas film in history, it’s also been inducted into the National Film Registry, and was called the third-greatest fantasy film ever by the American Film Institute. Moments, images, and lines of dialogue from It’s a Wonderful Life have become a part of the fabric of American culture. For young people, it might seem like it always have been.
MOVIES
thegreenvillestandard.com

Christmas at the Ritz entertains audience

The Greenville High Band Boosters presented a special program to the delight of attendees at Christmas at the Ritz this past Thursday and Friday evening. The program featured the Greenville High School Jazz Band along with lots of local talent performing Christmas music and dance routines. Even the Grinch made a special appearance to perform with Sonya’s Dance & Fitness team. Pictured above left is GHS Band Director Sarah Haymon performing “Breath of Heaven” with Kiah Shealy attending. Above right, from left, Anne Kathryn Smith, Mary Virginia Meadows, Samuel Lowery, and Stirling Hamilton with the Fort Dale Academy Senior High Ensemble perform “Mary Did You Know.” At right, the Grinch explains to Cindy Lou Who why he must take her Christmas tree. Below left, Two of Kind’s Rosie Till and Curk Mosley perform “Hallelujah.” Below right, Kaylee Russell performs “Noel.”
GREENVILLE, AL
The Suburban Times

A Staged Reading of A Christmas Carol

Christ Lutheran Church will host a staged reading of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, December 18 at 8 pm. Christ Lutheran Church is located at 8211 112th St SW Lakewood WA 98498. A free will donation will be taken and masks are required.
LAKEWOOD, WA
L'Observateur

Quinn Minute – Christmas Carol

One of my favorite stories is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. How many other tales feature a miser, four ghosts, tombstones, and a goose?. Actually, before I read this story, I thought it was about somebody named Carol. See, I once had a girlfriend I called Christmas Carol, because we broke up every December.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy