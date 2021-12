Briana Culberson shared an update on her pregnancy on Instagram this week, noting that she recently had a health issue while expecting her fourth child. "Thank you for all the kind words and messages! I went through some serious medical problems and spent about 2 weeks in the hospital. I'm home now with the family and recovering. Baby and I are safe!" Vicki Gunvalson's daughter wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday (December 22) via the Keto Culbersons account, where she shares her experience with the Keto diet with followers. "I won't be answering any questions about my health which is private, but I will be resharing all my food/supplements again as I rebuild my strength and health back."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO