Car chase leaves Virginia State Trooper in hospital, one arrested

By Jonathan Rizk
 1 day ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, has been arrested and charged with felony speed to elude on Thursday, said the Virginia State Police (VSP).

Around 4:57 p.m., a VSP trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 with its lights on when a Chevrolet Malibu hit the trooper’s car. Johnson fled the scene in a Malibu after the crash said police. The trooper was hit again head-on while trying to catch up to the Malibu.

When the trooper finally caught up to the Malibu, it crashed into the trooper pinning it against the wall until it flipped onto its side, police said, and Johnson continued driving. That trooper was taken to a Fairfax hospital and treated for minor injuries.

At around 5:04 p.m. Fairfax County Police assisted in the police chase, where police said they were able to catch Johnson.

