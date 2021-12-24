Santa Bus raises thousands for Children's Hospice South West

Around 200,000 children living in privately-rented housing are at risk of being evicted in England this winter — equal to one in every 50 children — according to housing charity, Shelter.The orgasnisation said a YouGov poll found that 104,000 renting families have either received an eviction notice or were behind on their rent in the last month, and 55,000 children and their families have already been evicted in the last three months.The charity is calling for the public’s support and donations to help them aid families at risk of homelessness over the winter period.With the eviction ban put in place...

HOMELESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO