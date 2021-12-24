Santa Bus raises thousands for Children's Hospice South West

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Shrine Club recently raised $2,800 as a direct donation for the Shrine Children’s Hospital in Oak Park, Ill. The funds were raised by donors and a gun raffle this year. Normally, the Shrine Turkey Shoot is held, as it has been for the last 21 years but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the Shrine Club and local sportsmen have raised over $100,000 to serve the Shrine patients who are treated free of charge, regardless of the ability to pay. The Shrine Hospitals provide world-class orthopedic and burn care for children, many of whom reside in Kosciusko County.
