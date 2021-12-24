ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China not likely to fulfil trade commitments to US as year ends

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], December 24 (ANI): US-China worsening relations will deteriorate further if Beijing misses its obligations under a nearly expired trade agreement. The Economic and Trade Agreement signed by the two superpowers in January 2020 is set to end on December 31 this year. Trade observers say China has not complied...

Washington Examiner

US defense technology must be made in America, not China

Since World War II, the United States has been known as the “arsenal of Democracy.” We earned that title by providing the bulk of the weapons used by our allies, in some cases before they were actually our allies. From Lend-Lease through the end of the war, it was American factories and technology that won the war and made the postwar peace secure.
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
omahanews.net

China has become more aggressive on borders since Xi Jinping's rise, says Australian expert

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): China has become much more aggressive in the borders towards the east and west and in its relations with other states since the rise of Xi Jinping as President in 2012, an Australian foreign policy expert has said and noted that the world is heading for a prolonged period of bipolar competition in the Indo-Pacific region.
ABC News

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
morningbrew.com

Biden signs bill banning imports from Xinjiang region in swipe at China

It is now illegal to import goods from China’s Xinjiang region into the US unless companies can prove they weren’t made with forced labor, according to a historic bill signed by President Biden yesterday. The law, which Congress passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, is the US government’s biggest...
dallassun.com

US calls on China to end genocide, crimes in Xinjiang province: Blinken

Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): The US called on China to immediately end genocide and crimes against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang province. This comes after US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" that bans importing of goods into the US made with forced labor in Xinjiang.
dallassun.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
MySanAntonio

China to fall short on promises to U.S. as trade deal ends

When the trade deal between China and the U.S. was signed in January 2020, there was some hope it would lead to a reduction in bilateral tensions and restore some balance to trade, but those goals are proving elusive as 2021 comes to a close. In the 23 months since...
naturalresourcereport.com

Pace of U.S. trade with China exceeds last year

USDA’s recent updated trade numbers shows China is buying U.S. ag commodities at a faster pace than last year. Chad Smith has more on the current numbers as the end of the Phase One agreement draws closer. Smith: The Phase One Trade Deal between China and the U.S. comes...
realcleardefense.com

Report on U.S.-China Competition in East, South China Sea

Over the past several years, the South China Sea (SCS) has emerged as an arena of U.S.-China strategic competition. China’s actions in the SCS—including extensive island-building and base-construction activities at sites that it occupies in the Spratly Islands, as well as actions by its maritime forces to assert China’s claims against competing claims by regional neighbors such as the Philippines and Vietnam—have heightened concerns among U.S. observers that China is gaining effective control of the SCS, an area of strategic, political, and economic importance to the United States and its allies and partners. Actions by China’s maritime forces at the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea (ECS) are another concern for U.S. observers. Chinese domination of China’s near-seas region—meaning the SCS and ECS, along with the Yellow Sea—could substantially affect U.S. strategic, political, and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CGCC-USA and AmCham China Host Business Dialogue on US-China Climate Change Cooperation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the United Nations COP26 climate summit in November, the U.S. and China issued the joint Glasgow Declaration on enhancing climate actions. The meeting of President Biden and President Xi following the conference confirmed their intent to collaborate on critical challenges, set a clearer direction, and provided further impetus for a more cooperative bilateral relationship. With the two leaders conducting a comprehensive and in-depth exchange over both strategic and fundamental issues concerning bilateral relations, the meeting sent a long overdue positive signal relating to U.S-China economic and climate cooperation.
Axios

Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves. Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause...
