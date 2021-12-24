‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Has Perfect Custom Truck for an Outdoorsman

Could we get a better ride for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner? We don’t think so, Outsiders. Get ready to find out what it is.

Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, finds himself sitting pretty behind a custom-built Toyota Tundra. We get more about this and its driver from an article on Motorious.

It’s important to note that the actor owns a ranch in Colorado. Why important? Well, he needs some type of solid vehicle to get around. That’s one reason he had a custom Toyota Tundra worked on to let him be in the outdoors.

Where did he get the upgrade work done? Costner had his Tundra checked into Complete Customs in the Metroplex area of Texas, specifically in McKinney.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Actually Took Drawings He Made To People Working on Truck

The Yellowstone actor knew what he wanted to have done, though. He actually took some drawings and showed the fine people at the location.

So, the truck has a 4.5-inch BDS suspension lift with Fox coilovers and shocks. Additionally, it has 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mounted on 18-inch Method Race Wheels.

Costner also has N-Fab side steps on it. Why use a truck instead of an SUV? It allows him to take advantage of the utility that the bed provides. Sliding storage boxes are there, too. Other details about the detailed-out Tundra include a two-piece roof rack; the front and rear bumpers were custom-fabricated using heavy-gauge steel, and a front bumper is tapered to prevent tire rub when off-roading.

Finally, the Yellowstone star has two Lock’er Down security safes in the cab. One is locked under the rear seats; the other one happens to be in the center console. The Toyota Tundra isn’t solely used by Costner. Oh no, he, his wife, and his three children use it, too. Therefore, monitors have been mounted in the front headrests as well as a padded area for the little ones to sleep.

Costner Costar Says Actor Has a Humorous Side To Him

You know, all of us have seen Kevin Costner in movies like The Untouchables or JFK, among many. Obviously, we have seen him in Yellowstone, too.

Did you know that he has a sense of humor? No, he really does have one.

Don’t take my word for it. Let’s dip into the wisdom of young actor Finn Little, who has been making a mark for himself as Carter in Season 4.

He appeared on a recent episode of Behind the Story about Yellowstone.

Little chatted it up about working with Costner.

“Kevin, he’s a really fun actor to work with,” Little says. “He’s very professional and he’s really great. But, he also has a funny side to him.”