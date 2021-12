Late Saturday night the south side wall of Blue Cat Brewing Co. was vandalized with graffiti. Unfortunately, the public cameras in The District courtyard could not identify the culprit. But the Blue Cat owners are determined to turn this negative into a positive. After Blue Cat co-owner Charlie Cole made a facebook post about the vandalism, local artist Atlanta Fulscher reached out and offered to cover the graffiti with her own artwork. She will be onsite around 10 am on Thursday 12/23 adding a big blue catfish to the side of the building.

