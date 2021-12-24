Two new movies hit Imagination Station screen starting Monday

Two new 3D offerings are getting ready to open at the Imagination Station’s KeyBank Discovery Theater on Monday. Tiny Giants and Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds will both play six days a week.

Tiny Giants follows the story of how Earth’s smallest creatures fight for survival. Mountain Adventure takes viewers along with Olympian Torah Bright as she navigates mountain ranges from Antarctica to Alaska.

Tickets and showtimes are available at the Imagination Station www.imaginationstationtoledo.org .