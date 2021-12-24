ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Two new movies hit Imagination Station screen starting Monday

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwgCx_0dVSClb200

Two new 3D offerings are getting ready to open at the Imagination Station’s KeyBank Discovery Theater on Monday. Tiny Giants and Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds will both play six days a week.

Tiny Giants follows the story of how Earth’s smallest creatures fight for survival. Mountain Adventure takes viewers along with Olympian Torah Bright as she navigates mountain ranges from Antarctica to Alaska.

Tickets and showtimes are available at the Imagination Station www.imaginationstationtoledo.org .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Netflix shows and movies launching on December 1st

(ABC4) – The holidays are here. The weather is getting colder (for some parts of the world) and some people just want to watch Netflix and cuddle. With so many streaming platforms having hundreds of shows to scroll through, it can be hard to keep up when it comes to adding new shows to your […]
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

A New Disney Animated Movie Hits Disney+ Today

A new Disney animated movie arrives on Disney+ today, Christmas Eve – and it is Ecanto! This Walt Disney Animation 2021 release came out in theaters during the Thanksgiving holdiay, but it's still arguable whether audiences turned out like they would have before the COVID-19 pandemic (which had its Delta variant surge during late November.) Encanto still made $180 million worldwide (low for a Disney animated movie, best opening weekend for an animated movie in the post-pandemic era), but it definitely has room to grow an audience. The Christmas holiday is a perfect time to get that process started.
MOVIES
romper.com

Disney Has A New Animated Film For Us To Look Forward To In 2022

Disney has announced its next animated, action-adventure film. Directed by Don Hall and co-directed and written by Qui Nguye, Disney’s newest movie Strange World will tell the story of a family of explorers and their dynamics on their adventures. Strange World will also be Disney’s 61st animated feature and will be a compilation of previous fantasy, adventure flicks that came before it. Here’s everything you need to know until it premieres next year.
MOVIES
1390 Granite City Sports

New Movie Brings Minnesota & Music to The Big Screen (How to Watch)

I just watched an absolutely wonderful drama based in Minnesota called "Sold Out" that was written and produced by Susan Brightbill, a recent Twin Cities transplant, who has spent a lot of time in Hollywood selling scripts to Disney, Fox, Warner Brothers, CBS and ABC, and Lifetime. The film was directed and produced by a native Minnesotan named Tim Dahlseid, who has also been an actor and has directed commercials. SOLD OUT is his first feature film, and boy! I'm impressed.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
365thingsaustin.com

Rooftop Movie Mondays: A Christmas Story

Otopia Rooftop is hosting holiday movies on the rooftop lounge this month! Each Monday at 6:30 p.m., catch your favorite seasonal films and enjoy complimentary popcorn while you indulge in specialty cocktails and cozy up by the fire! Tonight, put on your best pink bunny suit—they’re showing the Christmas Story.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Back to the Future Movie Screening at La Calle in Midtown

Watch a screening of the 1985 classic film, Back to the Future, at La Calle’s Midtown location in Bagby Park. Grab some tacos before or during the film for a complete Wednesday night dinner and movie. Admission. Free. .
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Multiplex in Waite Park offers 'Vax Required' screenings for movie fans

Been waiting to go back to movie theaters until they require vaccines? At least one area theater has you covered. The Milwaukee-based cinema chain,Marcus Theaters, has been experimenting with occasional vaccine-required showings since last month. It created a few show times that were just for those who have been vaccinated. Now, Parkwood Cinema Waite Park has joined the experiment.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Earth#Imagination Station#The Imagination Station#Keybank Discovery Theater#Giants#Olympian
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Monday: A new Sesame Street documentary, more Christmas movies

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street (HBO) - This HBO documentary is a rare window into the early days of “Sesame Street,” revealing the creators, artists, writers and educators who together established one of the most influential and enduring children’s programs in television history. The documentary focuses on the first two experimental and groundbreaking decades of “Sesame Street,” highlighting this visionary “gang” that audaciously interpreted radical changes in society and engaged children in ways that entertained and educated in new and innovative ways.
MOVIES
TBR News Media

Comsewogue Public Library to screen four holiday movies

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will screen a series of holiday movies from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Join them for Elf on Dec. 27, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 28, It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 29 and Miracle on 34th Street on Dec. 30. Open to all. Advance registration is required as seating is limited. To register, visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
kgns.tv

City to hold movie screening of The Grinch in the park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to offer more opportunities to get into the holiday spirit. This afternoon, they will be having a Christmas in the Park event at the Inner City Park from five to nine. There will be plenty of family fun activities, performances,...
LAREDO, TX
Sioux City Journal

New Movies

'THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS' (Rated R for violence and some language) Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.
MOVIES
Popculture

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Movie Finally Streaming Just in Time for Christmas

The Jim Carrey-starring adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas was added to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform at the last moment before Christmas. The film was a surprising addition to Peacock since it was not included in the streamer's December releases list. Directed by Ron Howard, the film is an adaptation of Seuss' 1957 book and was the first feature-length adaptation of a Seuss story.
MOVIES
Morganton News Herald

The 25 best movies of 2021

Stacker presents the 25 best movies of 2021, including films that premiered in 2020 but weren’t available in the U.S. until 2021. Only feature-length films were considered and each film had to have at least seven reviews on Metacritic to make the list. Year in review: 25 best movies...
MOVIES
Reason.com

HBO's Station Eleven Imagines a Plague Much Harder to Recover from than COVID-19

American Auto. NBC. Monday, December 13, 10 p.m. Grand Crew. NBC. Tuesday, December 14, 8 p.m. Station Eleven. Available Thursday, December 16, on HBO Max. Stop me if you've heard this one before. There are vague reports of a flu outbreak in Asia and Europe. Then somebody gets off an overseas flight at an American airport. He's coughing a bit. Next thing you know, hospitals are overflowing and people are dying by the thousands. And it just seems to get worse.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Magazine

First Look: Imagine van Gogh at the SoWa Power Station

Your latest opportunity to bombard Instagram with pictures of van Gogh paintings has arrived. Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter. Prepare to see a whole lotta van Gogh in your Instagram feed: Imagine van Gogh, the second immersive exhibit...
BOSTON, MA
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021

Even in the face of a lingering global pandemic, Netflix manages to churn out a ton of movies. With entries in nearly every genre — comedy, drama, horror, musical, and sci-fi, for starters — there really is something for everyone. But then there are some movies that aren’t really for anyone. Why is that? Because they’re not very good.
TV & VIDEOS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy