Relive Every Day of 2021 With One Journalist’s Ultimate Pithy Media Diary

 1 day ago
Journalist Paige Skinner kept a Google Doc highlighting one big event every day throughout 2021, and wow, did we forget a few things. Looking over the doc — which we discovered via Digg — is surreal. Jan. 2? Bean dad. Jan. 6? “Coup attempt/Georgia blue,” a rare double shot. Well, at...

