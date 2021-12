Dec. 25 -- People in the Southwest will soon have some relief from the relentless rainfall that brought a city their wettest Christmas Eve since 1944. Just prior to Christmas Day, multiple rounds of wet weather had soaked locations spanning from the California coast to Arizona. Holiday travelers had to contest with hazards such as significant flooding, washed out roadways and debris flows, while also facing transportation threats across the higher elevations due to the heavy snow accumulation.

