BevMo mixologist shares 2 Christmas cocktails to lift your holiday spirits

Now that we’re halfway through December, chances are you’ve noticed a chill in the air and temperatures dropping. After all, winter is right around the corner, and we can very obviously feel it. However, along with the cold, winter also brings sweater weather, snow, and fun winter activities like Christmas markets, skating, and sledding. Considering the coldest season of the year actually starts with the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, it’s the perfect opportunity to warm up by sipping on some Winter Solstice drinks. You can go the spirit-free route with hot chocolate, or you can go the boozy path with mulled wine and spiked hot cocoa (if you're 21 and up). While the weather outside is frightful, these Winter Solstice cocktails will ensure your start to winter is so lit.
