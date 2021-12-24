ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Arm Increases Stake in Indian Unit

Cover picture for the articleMMC - Free Report) unit Marsh recently announced that it enhanced its shareholding percentage from 49% to 92% in Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The deal was approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI). Marsh purchased share from local partners and the entire stake of the...

dallassun.com

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Marsh International Holdings on acquisition of 43.01 percent stake in Marsh India Insurance Brokers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel to Marsh International Holdings, Inc. (Marsh International) on purchase of 43.01 per cent of the shareholding of Marsh India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (Marsh India Insurance Brokers). As a result, Marsh International now holds approximately 92 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Marsh India Insurance Brokers.
Zacks.com

HSBC to Buy L&T Investment, Boosts Wealth Franchise in Asia

As part of the efforts to expand its wealth management business in Asia, HSBC Holdings plc’s (. HSBC - Free Report) indirect wholly-owned subsidiary HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd has agreed to acquire L&T Investment Management Limited (LTIM) for $425 million. The purchase deal comes four months after HSBC inked a deal to buy AXA Insurance in Singapore for $575 million.LTIM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Limited (LTFH) and the investment manager of the L&T Mutual Fund. LTIM facilitates a distribution platform, comprising leading banks, regional distributors, more than 50,000 independent financial advisers, ascertained digital platforms and a footprint covering 65 locations throughout India.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
Boardroom Alpha

Griddle Maker Blackstone Products Strikes SPAC Deal with Ackrell SPAC Partners I (ACKIU)

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Blackstone Products, the super popular outdoor griddle maker, struck a SPAC deal to go public with Ackrell SPAC Partners I valuing the company at a $900M EV. The $142M financing includes $31M in common equity and $111M in converts. Convertible financing is becoming increasingly common in SPAC deal financings.
Reuters

Enel’s fintech pivot comes at generous price

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Enel (ENEI.MI) is paying handsomely to get its foot in the fintech door. The 70 billion euro Italian utility is shelling out up to 361 million euros for half of payments firm Mooney. Including debt, the deal values the Italian group, currently owned by private equity outfit CVC, at nearly 1.4 billion euros. Financial services operator Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is scooping up the other half.
Zacks.com

Telefonica (TEF) Unit to Boost Digitization With Geprom Buyout

TEF - Free Report) digital business unit, Telefonica Tech, has secured a deal to acquire engineering company — Geprom. Digitization of the industrial sector is one of the Telefonica subsidiary’s major priorities with a broad portfolio of new-age services, including the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies.
Zacks.com

3 Advertising Stocks Poised to Escape COVID-19-Led Industry Weakness

OMC - Free Report) , Harte Hanks, Inc. (. WPP - Free Report) to sail through these testing times. The Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including advertising, branding, content marketing, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Prominent players from the industry include The Interpublic Group of Companies and Omnicom.The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted businesses and delivered services so far. Currently, the industry’s key focus is on channelizing money and efforts toward media formats and devices. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating strategic initiatives and identifying sources of demand.
MarketRealist

MedPlus IPO: High GMP Hints at a Healthy Listing Pop

MedPlus Health Services is an India-based pharmacy chain. Its IPO issue was open for subscription between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. Its IPO was oversubscribed 52.59 times on the last day of subscription, according to Live Mint. The quota for institutional bidders was subscribed 112 times, while the HNI portion was subscribed over 85 times. Its shares are expected to list on exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Dec. 23. What's the MedPlus IPO’s GMP (grey market premium)?
Zacks.com

Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2021

UUP - Free Report) has gained 6.9% so far in 2021. No wonder, this weighed on the emerging market investing. Investors should note that iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (. EEM - Free Report) lost about 6.8%. Asia ETF iShares Asia 50 ETF (. AIA - Free Report) is down...
Zacks.com

HCI Group (HCI) to Buy United Insurance's 3 Personal Lines Arms

HCI Group Inc. (. HCI - Free Report) has agreed to acquire United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (. UIHC - Free Report) personal lines insurance business in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. These businesses together represent about $90 million of annual premiums. This transaction reinforces this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) HCI Group’s growth strategy to expand into new geographies.
Register Citizen

TPG, Parent Company of CAA, Files for IPO

TPG proposed in its IPO filing to raise $100 million, but that’s with the caveat that the figure is only an estimate used to calculate the registration fee. The company said it intends to apply to list its common stock on NASDAQ under the symbol “TPG.”. More from...
Entrepreneur

Vale (VALE) to Sell Stake in California Steel Industries for $400M

Vale S.A VALE recently announced that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited has entered into an agreement with Nucor Corporation NUE, per which it will indirectly sell its 50% ownership interest in California Steel Industries. The transaction reinforces Vale’s capital discipline, and is in sync with its strategy to focus on its core businesses and strive toward a leaner portfolio. On completion of the deal, Vale will receive $400 million in cash for the 50% of the enterprise value, adjusted for net debt and working capital.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
