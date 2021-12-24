Let Jimmy Kimmel Introduce You to Zuck on a Truck

When Conan O’Brien left late-night to work on an upcoming variety show for HBO, Jimmy Kimmel became the new elder statesman of late-night TV. Kimmel is the face of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the longest-running late-night talk show on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is one of the most prominent late-night hosts on TV, having interviewed prestigious guests, like former President George W. Bush, on the show. Kimmel’s career has not always been smooth-sailing, however, admitting that he got fired from one of his first entertainment jobs after 10 months on the air. Here are the five most significant moments of Jimmy Kimmel’s career.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO