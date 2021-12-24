ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

World OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021: Focus On Seven Key Markets (Automotive, Communications, Computers/Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical And Aerospace)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.

The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets.

  • Automotive
  • Communications
  • Computers/Peripherals
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment.

  • COGS Assembly Revenue
  • Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
  • Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly
  • Revenue
  • Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
  • Assembly Revenue by 46 Products

The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.

Key Topics Covered:

Automotive

  • Automotive Engine Controls
  • Automotive Instruments
  • Automotive Safety
  • Automotive Entertainment
  • Total Automotive
  • Automotive Summary

Communications

  • Mobile Phones
  • Infrastructure
  • Other Phones
  • Enterprise LANs
  • Wireless LANs
  • DSL/Cable Modems
  • PBX/Key Systems
  • Carrier-Class
  • Other Communications
  • Total Communications Summary

Computer/Peripherals

  • Notebooks
  • Desktops
  • Tablets
  • Servers
  • Workstations
  • ESS
  • Monitors
  • Printers
  • Other Computer
  • Total Computer Summary

Consumer Electronics

  • Digital TV
  • MP3/4
  • Smart Home and AV
  • Games

Industrial

  • Process Control
  • Test & Measurement
  • Other Industrial
  • Clean Energy
  • Total Industrial Summary

Medical

  • Monitoring
  • Therapeutic
  • Diagnostics/Surgical
  • Total Medical Summary

Aerospace/Military/Other

  • Transportation
  • In-Flight Entertainment
  • Navigation Systems
  • Weapons
  • C3 Systems
  • Other Military
  • Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
  • Total Aerospace/Military/Other
  • Transportation

World Total

  • Total Production Assembly Value by Region
  • EMS Assembly Value by Region
  • In-House Assembly Value by Region
  • Total Assembly Value by Market
  • Segment/Product

Select Companies Mentioned

Aisin Seiki

Alps Electric

Audi AG

AutoLiv

BAIC Motor

BMW

BYD

Changan Motor

Continental

Daimler

Delphi (Borgwarner)

Denso Corporation

Dongfeng

Eaton

FAW Group

Fiat Chrysler

Geely Motor

General Motors

Guangzhou Auto

Hella

Hitachi

Honda Corporation

Hyundai Motor

Dell Technologies

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Fujitsu

Google

Harmonic

Harris Corp.

Hewlett Packard Ent.

Hikvision

HTC

Huawei

Infinera

Juniper Networks

Kyocera

Lenovo

LG Mobile Com

Mitel

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Netgear

Nokia Oyj

Oki Electric

Panasonic Mobile Comm

Panda Electronics

Poly

Qorvo

Quanta Computer

HP, Inc.

HPE

HTC

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Inventec

Konica Minolta

Lenovo

Logitech

MicroStar

Humax

JVC Kenwood

Koninklijke Philips

Konka Group

LG Electronics

Microsoft

Midea Holding

Mitsubishi Electric

Nikon

Nintendo

Olympus

Panasonic

Qisda

Mitsubishi Electric

MKS Instruments

MTS Systems

National Instruments

NCR

NEC

Nichia

Omron

Orsted A/S

OSRAM Licht

Panasonic Lighting

Parker-Hannifin

PerkinElmer

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation

Rohde & Schwartz

Samsung

Schlumberger Omnes

Schneider Electric

Shimadzu

Siemens AG

Sinopec

SMIC

Smiths Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

SunPower

Teradyne, Inc.

General Dynamics

General Electric

Gogo LLC

Gulfstream Aerospace

Hindustan Aerospace

Honda Motor

Honeywell

Israel Aerospace

Kawasaki

L3Harris

Lockheed Martin

Lufthansa Systems

Mitsubishi

Mitsui Engineering

Northrop Grumman

Orbital UAV

Raytheon

Saab

SAFRAN

SpaceX

Suzuki Motor

Teledyne

Textron

Thales

Yamaha

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q132fn

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-oem-electronics-assembly-market-report-2021-focus-on-seven-key-markets-automotive-communications-computersperipherals-consumer-electronics-industrial-medical-and-aerospace-301450713.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Automobile Fuel Injection System Sourcing And Procurement Report | Top Spending Regions, Forecast, Analysis And Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement Automobile Fuel Injection System will grow at a CAGR of 4.40% by 2024. Prices will increase by 2%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement Automobile Fuel Injection System requirements.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Consumer Electronic Biometrics Market Value Research Report 2022 Porter’s Five Forces analysis Explained || IDEX, Infineon Technologies, 3M

Global Consumer Electronic Biometrics market looks into a report for investigation of the Consumer Electronic Biometrics marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Consumer Electronic Biometrics market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Consumer Electronic Biometrics industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Consumer Electronic Biometrics market players.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Analysis Of The Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Market To 2028: Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Form Of Cancer Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biomarker (Exosomes, CTC), By Technology (NGS, PCR Microarrays), By Sample Type, By Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global liquid biopsy market size...
CANCER
TheStreet

Global Beef Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Tyson Foods, JBS, Sysco, Danish Crown, Marfrig Global Foods, Hormel Food, Minerva, Cargill Meat Solution, Perdue Farms, OSI

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beef Market - Analysis By Cut (Brisket, Loin, Others), Slaughter Method (Kosher, Brisket), Product Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Beef Market was valued at USD...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Electric#Schneider Electric#Suzuki Motor Corporation#General Electric#Researchandmarkets Com#Regions Assembly Revenue#Dsl Cable#Smart Home
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electronic Skin Technology Market Share Research Report 2022 Industry Research Forecasts Predicted By || MC10, , Philips

Global Electronic Skin Technology market looks into a report for investigation of the Electronic Skin Technology marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Electronic Skin Technology market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Electronic Skin Technology industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Electronic Skin Technology market players.
MARKETS
TheStreet

CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market Global Forecasts, 2021-2035, Featuring Abpro, Apmonia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics And KAHR Medical

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Norway Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market Will Increase From $2,901.6 Million In 2020 To Reach $4.21 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Norway...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Two Day Online Seminar: Writing And Implementing A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) In A Compliant Laboratory: US FDA, US EPA And OSHA Focus - February 7-8, 2022)

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Writing and implementing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in a Compliant Laboratory (US FDA, US EPA and OSHA Focus)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This seminar will describe the requirements, the dos and don'ts commonly performed by laboratories, the writing of...
FDA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
TheStreet

United States Electric Mobility Markets Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair), By Battery, By Voltage, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S....
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing R&D In V2G Technology & Growing Deployment Of Charging Stations By Retail MNCs

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type, Connection Type, Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach $103.6 billion...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Video Analytics Markets Report 2021: As-a-Service Model For Emotion Analytics Solutions To Accelerate Adoption

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Analytics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The increasing video analytics applications offer significant opportunities to software and hardware vendors and service providers. Monetizing emerging opportunities necessitates revisiting and reshaping business models to fit current needs. Given the...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2021: Intensifying Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outdoor Advertising Market (Billboards, Transit and Furniture): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global outdoor advertising market value is forecasted to reach US$58.80 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market To Exhibit Strong Growth Between 2021 And 2028 With Rising Awareness Of Alternative Energy Sources As A Major Factor

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Stationary, Portable, Transportation), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global solid oxide fuel cell market size is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2021: Profiles Of 29 Key Players Including Crop.Zone, CAGE Bio Inc., NantEnergy, NOHMs Technologies, Seren Technologies, Lixea, Solvay, Proionic GmbH And Chevron

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Ionic Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Ionic liquids (IL) are a class of solvents comprised of ions and short-lived ion pairs. Ionic liquids have melting points lower than 100 C and some are liquid at and below room temperature. Various ionic liquids with different properties can be created by combining different cations and anions.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Mexican Light Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis 2021: Focus On The Company Car

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexican Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vehicle leasing can be a solution to the growing number of challenges companies face concerning their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Two Day Online Course: Aseptic Processing In The Manufacture Of Pharmaceutical And Biotech Products - February 24-25, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aseptic Processing in the Manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech Products" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Aseptic Processing in the manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech products course objective is to explore the role of aseptic filling to assure that manufactured product will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Growth Opportunities In The Humanless Construction Market: Six Key Performance Indicators For Project Success

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Future of Humanless Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Developers are increasingly investing in digital tools like robotics and automation to improve productivity. 3D printing and other new technologies will lead to rapid advancements in prefabrication and modularization. These advancements, in turn, will improve productivity and reduce overreliance on on-site processes.With a rapidly aging workforce, the construction industry is also expected to face an acute skills shortage over the next decade. For instance, in North America, 1 in 5 workers will reach retirement age by 2030. In addition, the construction industry accounts for 25% of all fatalities globally - the highest among all industries.
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy