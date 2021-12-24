World OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021: Focus On Seven Key Markets (Automotive, Communications, Computers/Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical And Aerospace)
The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets.
- Automotive
- Communications
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment.
- COGS Assembly Revenue
- Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
- Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly
- Revenue
- Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
- Assembly Revenue by 46 Products
The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.
Key Topics Covered:
Automotive
- Automotive Engine Controls
- Automotive Instruments
- Automotive Safety
- Automotive Entertainment
- Total Automotive
- Automotive Summary
Communications
- Mobile Phones
- Infrastructure
- Other Phones
- Enterprise LANs
- Wireless LANs
- DSL/Cable Modems
- PBX/Key Systems
- Carrier-Class
- Other Communications
- Total Communications Summary
Computer/Peripherals
- Notebooks
- Desktops
- Tablets
- Servers
- Workstations
- ESS
- Monitors
- Printers
- Other Computer
- Total Computer Summary
Consumer Electronics
- Digital TV
- MP3/4
- Smart Home and AV
- Games
Industrial
- Process Control
- Test & Measurement
- Other Industrial
- Clean Energy
- Total Industrial Summary
Medical
- Monitoring
- Therapeutic
- Diagnostics/Surgical
- Total Medical Summary
Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
- In-Flight Entertainment
- Navigation Systems
- Weapons
- C3 Systems
- Other Military
- Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
- Total Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
World Total
- Total Production Assembly Value by Region
- EMS Assembly Value by Region
- In-House Assembly Value by Region
- Total Assembly Value by Market
- Segment/Product
Select Companies Mentioned
Aisin Seiki
Alps Electric
Audi AG
AutoLiv
BAIC Motor
BMW
BYD
Changan Motor
Continental
Daimler
Delphi (Borgwarner)
Denso Corporation
Dongfeng
Eaton
FAW Group
Fiat Chrysler
Geely Motor
General Motors
Guangzhou Auto
Hella
Hitachi
Honda Corporation
Hyundai Motor
Dell Technologies
Ericsson
Extreme Networks
F5 Networks
Fortinet
Fujitsu
Harmonic
Harris Corp.
Hewlett Packard Ent.
Hikvision
HTC
Huawei
Infinera
Juniper Networks
Kyocera
Lenovo
LG Mobile Com
Mitel
Motorola Solutions
NEC
Netgear
Nokia Oyj
Oki Electric
Panasonic Mobile Comm
Panda Electronics
Poly
Qorvo
Quanta Computer
HP, Inc.
HPE
HTC
Huawei
IBM
Intel
Inventec
Konica Minolta
Lenovo
Logitech
MicroStar
Humax
JVC Kenwood
Koninklijke Philips
Konka Group
LG Electronics
Microsoft
Midea Holding
Mitsubishi Electric
Nikon
Nintendo
Olympus
Panasonic
Qisda
Mitsubishi Electric
MKS Instruments
MTS Systems
National Instruments
NCR
NEC
Nichia
Omron
Orsted A/S
OSRAM Licht
Panasonic Lighting
Parker-Hannifin
PerkinElmer
Robert Bosch
Rockwell Automation
Rohde & Schwartz
Samsung
Schlumberger Omnes
Schneider Electric
Shimadzu
Siemens AG
Sinopec
SMIC
Smiths Group
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
SunPower
Teradyne, Inc.
General Dynamics
General Electric
Gogo LLC
Gulfstream Aerospace
Hindustan Aerospace
Honda Motor
Honeywell
Israel Aerospace
Kawasaki
L3Harris
Lockheed Martin
Lufthansa Systems
Mitsubishi
Mitsui Engineering
Northrop Grumman
Orbital UAV
Raytheon
Saab
SAFRAN
SpaceX
Suzuki Motor
Teledyne
Textron
Thales
Yamaha
