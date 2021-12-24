World OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021: Focus On Seven Key Markets (Automotive, Communications, Computers/Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical And Aerospace)

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.

The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets.

Automotive

Communications

Computers/Peripherals

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment.

COGS Assembly Revenue

Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly

Revenue

Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions

Assembly Revenue by 46 Products

The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.

Key Topics Covered:

Automotive

Automotive Engine Controls

Automotive Instruments

Automotive Safety

Automotive Entertainment

Total Automotive

Automotive Summary

Communications

Mobile Phones

Infrastructure

Other Phones

Enterprise LANs

Wireless LANs

DSL/Cable Modems

PBX/Key Systems

Carrier-Class

Other Communications

Total Communications Summary

Computer/Peripherals

Notebooks

Desktops

Tablets

Servers

Workstations

ESS

Monitors

Printers

Other Computer

Total Computer Summary

Consumer Electronics

Digital TV

MP3/4

Smart Home and AV

Games

Industrial

Process Control

Test & Measurement

Other Industrial

Clean Energy

Total Industrial Summary

Medical

Monitoring

Therapeutic

Diagnostics/Surgical

Total Medical Summary

Aerospace/Military/Other

Transportation

In-Flight Entertainment

Navigation Systems

Weapons

C3 Systems

Other Military

Other Aerospace/Other Transportation

Total Aerospace/Military/Other

Transportation

World Total

Total Production Assembly Value by Region

EMS Assembly Value by Region

In-House Assembly Value by Region

Total Assembly Value by Market

Segment/Product

Select Companies Mentioned

Aisin Seiki

Alps Electric

Audi AG

AutoLiv

BAIC Motor

BMW

BYD

Changan Motor

Continental

Daimler

Delphi (Borgwarner)

Denso Corporation

Dongfeng

Eaton

FAW Group

Fiat Chrysler

Geely Motor

General Motors

Guangzhou Auto

Hella

Hitachi

Honda Corporation

Hyundai Motor

Dell Technologies

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Fujitsu

Google

Harmonic

Harris Corp.

Hewlett Packard Ent.

Hikvision

HTC

Huawei

Infinera

Juniper Networks

Kyocera

Lenovo

LG Mobile Com

Mitel

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Netgear

Nokia Oyj

Oki Electric

Panasonic Mobile Comm

Panda Electronics

Poly

Qorvo

Quanta Computer

HP, Inc.

HPE

HTC

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Inventec

Konica Minolta

Lenovo

Logitech

MicroStar

Humax

JVC Kenwood

Koninklijke Philips

Konka Group

LG Electronics

Microsoft

Midea Holding

Mitsubishi Electric

Nikon

Nintendo

Olympus

Panasonic

Qisda

Mitsubishi Electric

MKS Instruments

MTS Systems

National Instruments

NCR

NEC

Nichia

Omron

Orsted A/S

OSRAM Licht

Panasonic Lighting

Parker-Hannifin

PerkinElmer

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation

Rohde & Schwartz

Samsung

Schlumberger Omnes

Schneider Electric

Shimadzu

Siemens AG

Sinopec

SMIC

Smiths Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

SunPower

Teradyne, Inc.

General Dynamics

General Electric

Gogo LLC

Gulfstream Aerospace

Hindustan Aerospace

Honda Motor

Honeywell

Israel Aerospace

Kawasaki

L3Harris

Lockheed Martin

Lufthansa Systems

Mitsubishi

Mitsui Engineering

Northrop Grumman

Orbital UAV

Raytheon

Saab

SAFRAN

SpaceX

Suzuki Motor

Teledyne

Textron

Thales

Yamaha

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q132fn

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-oem-electronics-assembly-market-report-2021-focus-on-seven-key-markets-automotive-communications-computersperipherals-consumer-electronics-industrial-medical-and-aerospace-301450713.html

SOURCE Research and Markets