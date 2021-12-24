Thank you to our donors

On behalf of the board of directors and the volunteers of the Living Hope Foundation, we want to thank each of our donors for all of your contributions and your commitment to such an important cause. Please know that the foundation could not survive without your generous donations and we want you to know that we appreciate you more than you know.

Be Blessed as you all are a true blessing to us!

Merry Christmas and Happy New!

From all of us on the board, thank you again for your dedication to The Living Hope Foundation.