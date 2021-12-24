ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Coronavirus: CDC cuts isolation time for health care workers

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxNJw_0dVSAwzN00

As the U.S. confronts rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the arrival of the omicron variant, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decreased the recommended amount of time health care workers spend in isolation after being infected with COVID-19.

In new guidance issued Thursday, officials decreased the isolation time for asymptomatic health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 to seven days after they’ve tested negative, “and that isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages.”

Further, officials said health care workers who have been fully vaccinated and gotten booster shots no longer need to quarantine at home after high-risk exposures to the virus.

In a statement released Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the moves were aimed at helping the health care community ahead of an anticipated surge in cases, while also reflecting what health officials know about the viral infection as it relates to vaccination and booster doses.

“Our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities,” Walensky said. “Our priority, remains prevention—and I strongly encourage all healthcare personnel to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Reports of COVID-19 infections have been rising in recent days as the omicron variant has overtaken the delta variant as the most prevalent nationwide. Omicron was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1 and has since been linked to more than 73% of COVID-19 infections across the U.S., according to the latest available data from the CDC.

As of Thursday, nearly 73% of the U.S. population – 241.5 million people – has gotten at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC. Almost 62% of Americans, or 204.7 million people, have been fully vaccinated, while over 31% of those who have been fully vaccinated have gotten booster shots, CDC data shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have reported 51.8 million cases of COVID-19 nationwide, resulting in over 815,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 278.4 million cases have been reported, resulting in nearly 5.4 million deaths, according to the university.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Omicron#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy