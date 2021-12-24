IIROC Trading Resumption - TGS

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the " Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the " Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the " Company" or " Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the " Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the " Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the " Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the " Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.

