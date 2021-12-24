IIROC Trading Resumption - NEME.P

There are only three ways you can make money in the market as a trader. This is the most common and also probably the hardest way to achieve success. You can create an edge by either having a high win rate with a negative risk-reward ratio or a low win rate with a positive risk-reward ratio. The biggest trope that you always hear is “Risk one dollar for every two dollars of profit and you will be profitable even if you are right just 50% of the time” This sounds so seductively simple that almost everyone falls for this lie. Alas, markets are not that stupid and no one is about to offer you 2 dollars bills for every one dollar bet 50% of the time. You’ll find that if you strictly adhere to the 2:1 rule your win rate will be closer to 25% and you will bleed money because markets are extremely efficient at taking it away from you. In fact, because of the natural two-way volatility of the markets you are likely to get a better edge with a 1:2 risk-reward ratio aiming for a 70% win rate rather than a 2:1 ratio aiming for a 40% win rate. However, both are very difficult to achieve which is why in real life most prop traders try to aim for 1:1 risk-reward and 55% to 60% accuracy rate.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO