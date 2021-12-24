ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baytown Woman Injured In Refinery Explosion Files Negligence Lawsuit Against Exxon Mobil

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

HOUSTON, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Baytown woman who suffered injuries during a December 23 refinery explosion near her home has filed a lawsuit against the refinery's owner, ExxonMobil Corporation.

The lawsuit, filed today in Harris County, alleges that Tona Credit suffered hearing loss and related balance issues resulting from the concussive force of the blast at the gasoline-producing refinery unit. The lawsuit also raises concerns that unknown and potentially harmful chemicals were released into the air and into nearby residential neighborhoods, including where Ms. Credit lives.

"From all reports there were legitimate safety issues about the plant's operation that led to this devastating explosion," says Derek Potts of the Potts Law Firm in Houston. "Ms. Credit and potentially other nearby residents are facing significant costs for immediate medical treatment, as well as long-term medical monitoring expenses to identify and reduce the risk of other related health effects. ExxonMobil must be held responsible for its corporate negligence and lack of oversight."

The lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of Ms. Credit, as well as a temporary restraining order to preserve all company documents, video and other materials related to the early morning blast.

Media Contact:    Barry Pound    800-559-4534    barry@androvett.com      

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baytown-woman-injured-in-refinery-explosion-files-negligence-lawsuit-against-exxon-mobil-301450786.html

SOURCE Potts Law Firm

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Exxon Mobil’s Baytown facility extinguishes fire that injured 4 people

Four people were injured when a fire broke out early Thursday at Exxon Mobil’s Baytown Refinery. The blaze started around 1 a.m. Thursday, and the company announced at 9:27 a.m. that the flames had been extinguished. The company was monitoring air quality and said there were no adverse impacts as of Thursday morning.
BAYTOWN, TX
MarketWatch

Fire at ExxonMobil Baytown refinery injures 4, sends gasoline futures higher

ExxonMobil Corp. on Thursday extinguished a fire at its Baytown, Texas, refinery that left four injured and lifted gasoline futures prices. “ExxonMobil emergency response teams have safely extinguished the fire that occurred at our Baytown Refinery earlier this morning,” the company said in an emailed statement. Four people were injured and are receiving medical treatment; all four individuals are in stable condition, ExxonMobil said, while all other personnel have been accounted for.
BAYTOWN, TX
The Independent

Explosion at at Exxon Mobil plant in Texas leaves four injured as ‘major industrial accident’ declared

A ‘major industrial accident’ was declared in Baystown, Texas, overnight amid an explosion at a chemical refinery operated by Exxon Mobil. Authorities in Harris County, Texas, said there were four confirmed injuries, three of which were life threatening injuries, on Thursday morning. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there were no fatalities, although one person was taken to the Memorial Herman Downtown hospital in an ambulance. It had announced at around 2am on Thursday that its deputies had been dispatched to the refinery at 3525 Decker Drive amid reports of an explosion. Images and video shared to social media...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Exxonmobil#Chemicals#Negligence#Exxon Mobil#Exxonmobil Corporation#Tona Credit#The Potts Law Firm#Media Contact
klif.com

Major Industrial Accident at ExxonMobil Refinery in Baytown

Baytown, TX (WBA)/KLIF) – Emergency responders are on the scene of a major industrial accident overnight at the southeast texas ExxonMobil refinery. Dramatic images shared on social media showed raging flames and thick black smoke billowing into the skies over Baytown. One Twitter user tweeted, “Explosion at Exxon! it...
BAYTOWN, TX
Gazette

Four injured in fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant

(Reuters) -Four people were injured when a fire erupted on Thursday morning at an Exxon Mobil Corp complex in Baytown, Texas, one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the United States. There were no fatalities and those injured were in a stable condition, while other personnel were accounted...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

VIDEO: Explosion at ExxonMobil plant in Texas injures 4

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An explosion at an ExxonMobil plant in Texas injured four people early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The oil plant said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. in Baytown, Texas, east of Houston. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
TEXAS STATE
setexasrecord.com

TCJL Files Amicus Brief in Second CGL Coverage Case Arising from Baytown Refinery Accident

As we reported nearly three months ago, the First Court of Appeals [Houston] handed down a decision in a coverage dispute between an additional insured and CGL carriers that flatly contravenes recent SCOTX precedent. In the related appeals National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA. v. Exxon Mobil Corporation and Starr Indemnity & Liability Insurance Company and Exxon Mobil Corporation v. Starr Indemnity & Liability Insurance Company (No. 01-19-00852-CV; Opinion issued September 21, 2021), the court of appeals reversed a summary judgment in favor of the additional insured, Exxon, for reimbursement of damages and attorney’s fees under its contractor’s CGL coverage. Yesterday TCJL filed an amicus curiae brief in support of Exxon Mobil’s petition for review to the Texas Supreme Court.
BAYTOWN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR EXPLOSION REPORTED EXXON BAYTOWN

1:53 am -Multiple Lifeflights are loading in Baytown at the Exxon Plant. This after multiple reports of an explosion that rocked homes. So far sounds like two Lifeflights inbound with three second-degree flash burn patients. Another Lifeflight is standing by.
BAYTOWN, TX
WYTV.com

Injured candle factory workers to file lawsuit

MAYFIELD, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple workers injured in the collapse of the Mayfield Consumer Products factory are filing lawsuits against the company. Employees have reported they were told leaving the factory during the tornado would cost them their jobs. Attorneys of the victims stated the allegations will include...
MAYFIELD, KY
iheart.com

At Least 4 Injured In Texas Refinery Explosion, Fire

At least four people are injured after a large explosion at an Exxon/Mobil refinery near Houston. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking people who live nearby to avoid the area around the refinery but hasn't yet issued any evacuation or shelter-in-place orders. The refinery in Baytown is about a half-hour from downtown Houston and has been in operation for more than a century. It's Exxon/Mobil's biggest refinery in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
rigzone.com

Exxon Baytown Refinery Rates Cut After Extinguishing Fire

Exxon Mobil Corp. says an overnight fire at its Baytown, Texas, refinery that injured four people has been extinguished. Exxon Mobil Corp. says an overnight fire at its Baytown, Texas, refinery that injured four people has been extinguished. The blaze occurred at 1 a.m. local time at the plant, which...
BAYTOWN, TX
abc11.com

'Major industrial accident' in Texas, sheriffs say

Exxon Mobil emergency response teams have extinguished a fire at the Baytown Refinery in Baytown, Texas. "Our first priority is people in the community and in our facilities," Exxon Mobil Baytown Area said in a statement on Twitter. The company said there has been no adverse air quality monitoring impacts...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Helicopter Crash Shuts Down Interstates Near Spillway

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — A helicopter crashed on Interstate 10 in Louisiana on Tuesday, shutting down traffic. The pilot’s condition was not immediately released and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone else was on board or if there were any injuries on the ground. The privately owned Bell...
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy