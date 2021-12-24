ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIROC Trading Resumption - ENTG

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Entourage Health Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ENTG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 12/29/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

SSR MINING ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING AND RAMP-UP OF THE ÇÖPLER FLOTATION CIRCUIT

Çöpler Remains Well On Track For 2021 Production & Cost Guidance. DENVER, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) - Get SSR Mining Inc Report (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce the commencement of commissioning and ramp-up activities at Çöpler's sulfide plant flotation circuit following the receipt of all required permits and approvals. A key component of the 2020 Çöpler District Master Plan ("CDMP20"), the Çöpler flotation circuit was completed on time and on budget in the third quarter of 2021. The flotation circuit utilizes latent capacity in the sulfide plant, and its commissioning is anticipated to increase the gold and sulfide sulfur grades processed through the autoclaves, reduce reagent use, and increase total sulfide plant throughput and gold production.
INDUSTRY
Kontrol Technologies Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Kontrol Technologies Corp. ( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, today filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the " shelf prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. This filing, when made final, will enable Kontrol to offer, issue and sell up to $20 million of debt securities, common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, and units or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on the market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25 month period that the shelf prospectus, when made final, remains valid.
BUSINESS
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) - Get Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Report, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted four new employees options to purchase a total of 23,400 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price per share of $44.59, which was the closing price on December 23, 2021. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the "inducement exception" under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
