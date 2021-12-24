ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Zoo’s Chimpanzees Get Into Holiday Hijinks

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Humans aren’t the only ones celebrating Christmas Eve this year—chimpanzees at the Maryland Zoo are also getting in on the festivities.

The zoo shared a video Friday of Asali, a female chimp, donning a bed sheet and having some fun with Maisie and Lola, two of the zoo’s younger chimpanzees.

To no one’s surprise, the clip is adorable.

If you’re thinking about taking the family to the zoo for the holidays, it will be closed on Christmas Day. The good news is it reopens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26.

For a limited time, you can get discounted tickets for just $15 apiece. Admission is free for children 2 and under.

Starting on New Year’s Day, the zoo will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will reopen for seven days a week beginning in March.

