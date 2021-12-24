ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman dies after assault in Co Wicklow

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDrrh_0dVSA0Jq00

A woman in her 40s has died after she was assaulted at a house in Co Wicklow.

The woman was attacked at a property in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry, on Friday at approximately 4pm.

Gardai said she was pronounced dead at the scene and they have launched an investigation into the incident.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and was taken to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently sealed off while a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date, gardai said.

Gardai said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

They have appealed to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them, particularly anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray between 3pm and 4pm on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Na Sillogue Court#The State Pathologist
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
ACCIDENTS
myfox28columbus.com

Police: woman dies after possible domestic incident, suspect charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police charged a man with murder Saturday evening after a woman died from injuries sustained in a possible domestic incident. Columbus police said officers were requested at around 8:30 p.m. to the 5100 block of Cleveland Avenue by medics after they noticed trauma on an unconscious woman they were treating.
COLUMBUS, OH
BBC

CPS 'sorry' for incorrect charge after woman attacked

Prosecutors have apologised to a woman for not charging her ex-boyfriend with a more serious offence after he attacked her. In May, Gareth Jex strangled his former partner, punched and bit her face, and threatened to "disfigure" her. He was charged with common assault, with a maximum sentence of six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation launched after man dies following assault on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was assaulted on Hawaii Island has died, Honolulu police said. According to police records, the 64-year-old victim was flown to Oahu on Dec. 4. He died Monday at the Queen’s Medical Center, police said. Authorities have not provided further details into the incident...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Telford man held after woman died at property bailed

A man arrested on suspicion of a woman's murder has been released on bail. The 47-year-old woman, from Telford, died in Cedar Close at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday. The man, 35, from Telford, had now been bailed pending further inquiries, West Mercia Police said. It stated the death was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Seven arrests after woman died in Poole crash

Seven people have been arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. The woman, in her 20s and from Poole, was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the A3049 between the Mannings Heath and Alderney roundabouts in Poole, Dorset, at about 21:46 GMT on Sunday. Dorset Police said...
ACCIDENTS
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Assault After Man Allegedly Points Gun At Woman In Saugus

Deputies surrounded a Saugus home Wednesday afternoon, after a suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman at a residential property. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Raindance Place in Saugus regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
BBC

Cardiff: Woman dies after being hit by pick-up truck

A woman has died after being hit by a pick-up truck in Cardiff. South Wales Police said the crash happened at the roundabout of Thompson Avenue and Windway Avenue by Victoria Park at 14:15 GMT on 26 November. The 39-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries from a Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Carmarthen: Man fleeing Pensarn crash scene assaults woman

A man is suspected of assaulting a woman after she stopped her vehicle to check on his welfare following a crash. The man, 39 from Warwickshire, had been fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Pensarn roundabout in Carmarthen when his Vauxhall Astra crashed into a roundabout on the A40.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

398K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy