ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South African minister objects to sale of Mandela's cell key

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJRaj_0dVS9qgl00

A South African Cabinet minister on Friday urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela the country's first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid.

The key is among Mandela memorabilia being sold by Guernsey s auction house in New York on Jan. 28. Most of the items were provided by members of Mandela's family to raise funds for a planned museum and garden around his grave, while the key is being sold by Mandela's former jailer who became his friend.

“It is unfathomable for Guernsey's, which is clearly aware of the painful history of our country and the symbolism of the key, to consider auctioning the key without any consultation with the South African government, the heritage authorities in South Africa and Robben Island Museum,” Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said in a statement.

“This key belongs to the people of South Africa under the care of Robben Island Museum and the South African State. It is not anyone’s personal belonging,” said Mthethwa.

In response, the auction house said the proceeds of the sale are to raise funds to build a 24-acre memorial garden and museum around Mandela's burial site. Mandela's oldest daughter, Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, approached Guernsey's to hold an auction of Mandela memorabilia to help build the garden, Arlan Ettinger, president of Guernsey's, told The Associated Press.

“We are honored to sell many items from the Mandela family to help them create the garden,” Ettinger said. The 33 objects to be auctioned include one of Mandela's colorful shirts, gifts from former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as items that he signed and artwork.

The key to his former jail cell is one of three items put up for sale by Christo Brand, Mandela's Robben Island jailer.

A draft of South Africa's constitution that Mandela inscribed to Brand and an exercise bicycle Mandela used were also provided for the auction by Brand. Brand's representative could not be reached for comment Friday.

The key has been in Brand's possession for many years and has been exhibited internationally, said Ettinger. Mandela's daughter has approved its sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to the garden fund, he said.

“The key symbolizes the worst and the best of humanity,” said Ettinger. “The key locked up Mr. Mandela for his opposition to racial oppression and that was horrendous. The key also freed him and he went from prisoner to president of South Africa and became the inspiration for millions of people around the world. It seems fitting that the sale of the key can now help raise funds to create a memorial around Mr. Mandela's burial site.”

Mthethwa, the minister of culture, said he will take action to stop the key's auction.

“The key must be returned to its rightful owners with immediate effect and this auction must be halted," said Mthethwa who added that he was discussing with authorities "appropriate steps that must be taken to stop the auction and to secure the return of the key to South Africa.”

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
BBC

SA urges halt to Nelson Mandela's Robben Island prison cell key auction

South Africa has demanded a halt to an auction of the key to the prison cell on Robben Island once occupied by former President Nelson Mandela. The sale is due in January in New York by Guernsey's auction house. The seller is Christo Brand, Mandela's former prison guard in the notorious jail.
WORLD
WFLA

Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed

Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Makaziwe Mandela
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Nathi Mthethwa
primenewsghana.com

Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 positive case becomes a worry to South Africans

Some South African residents are worried about how the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 could still test positive for the virus. The president who was last seen in public on Sunday, at the national tribute to F.W De Klerk has postponed getting a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African movie dives into the complexity of poaching

What does salvation look like? When a person lacks options, this may not be a straightforward judgement to make. Is salvation an unearned windfall, or doing what's legal?. The award-winning South African film Sons of the Sea pivots on questions like these. It explores the moral universe of forced choices through the narrative of Mikhail and Gabriel, two brothers from Kalk Bay, a fishing village near Cape Town. Mikhail is the older brother and a small-time abalone poacher. Gabriel is set up as his opposite: he completed school, plans to study further, has a good job at a local hotel and is in a relationship with a responsible young woman. Mikhail lives life according to somewhat looser morals - associated here with active criminality.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90. An uncompromising foe of apartheid — South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#South African#Cabinet#First Black#Guernsey S Auction House#The Associated Press#Brand
The Independent

Desmond Tutu: South Africa’s anti-apartheid champion who never stopped fighting for ‘Rainbow Nation’

“Like falling in love” is how Archbishop Desmond Tutu described voting in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994, a remark that captured both his puckish humour and his profound emotions after decades fighting apartheid.Desmond Mpilo Tutu, the Nobel Peace laureate whose moral might permeated South African society during apartheid’s darkest hours and into the unchartered territory of new democracy, has died, South Africa’s presidency said on Sunday. He was 90.The outspoken Tutu was considered the nation’s conscience by both Black and white, an enduring testament to his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation.He preached against the...
AFRICA
AFP

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved "Rainbow Nation", never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever its creed or colour. A tireless activist, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white minority rule in his country. "The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nationâs farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement. Famously outspoken, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa's shortcomings or injustices.
AFRICA
The Independent

Desmond Tutu: A legacy and timeline of the South African Archbishop

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.The cleric and social activist, who was described by South Africans and admirers around the world as the moral conscience of his country, died on Sunday in Cape Town.President Cyril Ramaphosa said Archbishop Tutu had helped bequeath “a liberated South Africa”.In 1984, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up to unearth atrocities committed during that dark period.Here is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Archbishop Desmond Tutu: The resolute and tireless campaigner against injustice

Desmond Tutu, a resolute, tireless and confirmed fighter against apartheid, shocked the South African government of the day by his ordination as the first black Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986.He was a courageous political campaigner, some would say firebrand, against the blatant injustices meted out to the non-white population of South Africa.But his homely manner, his obvious personal kindness and his wit endeared him more than ever to the proponents worldwide of the anti-apartheid cause.Tutu, a Nobel Prize winner, showed no fear of the brutal South African regime which seemed almost permanently embarrassed by a man whose supreme...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Thinker, leader, shepherd’: The world reacts to the death of South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and anti-apartheid veteran.Widely regarded as “South Africa’s moral conscience” because of his staunch opposition to white minority rule, Archbishop Tutu died on Sunday aged 90.Archbishop Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment.While he was recognised worldwide for his prominent role in the campaign against apartheid, the cleric and social activist also worked to draw awareness to LGBT rights, poverty, AIDS...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Key that locked up Nelson Mandela is set to sell for £1MILLION: Robben Island jailer who befriended legendary leader during 27 years in prison puts symbol of apartheid up for auction

A key that kept former South African president Nelson Mandela locked behind bars for almost 20 years is set to fetch more than a million pounds at auction next month. The key comes from the prison on Robben island near Cape Town where the anti-apartheid campaigner was incarcerated by the white authorities.
WORLD
Reuters

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies aged 90

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule died on Sunday at the age of 90, the presidency said. In 1984 Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. A decade later,...
AFRICA
AFP

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat. But the TPLF mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June and then advancing into Afar and Amhara.
POLITICS
BBC

Congolese rumba wins Unesco protected status

One of the most influential genres of African music and dance, Congolese rumba, now has Unesco-protected status. It is the culmination of campaigning by two countries - the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Congo-Brazzaville. They both occupy what was once the ancient kingdom of Kongo - where the sinuous...
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

398K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy