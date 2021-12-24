Black Adam Synopsis Reveals The Rock’s DCEU Start

The multiverse is a concept with which comic-book audiences are growing very familiar. It is currently being used by Sony and Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home to bring classic characters from existing franchises into Tom Holland’s world. And in 2022, Warner Bros. will attempt to apply the same rules to its DCEU, bringing classic heroes and villains in Ezra Miller’s world of The Flash. The biggest one, which we knew for a while, was Michael Keaton’s Batman, returning to the screen for the first time since Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. And now we are able to confirm that Man of Steel villains Michael Shannon and Antje Traue will reprise their roles of General Zod and Faora, furthering continuing the SnyderVerse of characters and actors that Zack Snyder established in 2013.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO