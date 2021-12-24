ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Adam Synopsis Reveals The Rock’s DCEU Start

By Connor Hutcheson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you smell what The Rock is cooking? Well if you can, it’s probably because his character Black Adam just electrocuted some more people to death. Things have been pretty quiet regarding The Rock’s role in the DCEU so far. We received our first look at Black Adam only a couple...

Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Flash: Man of Steel Star Michael Shannon Set to Appear According to Cast List

There's a lot of anticipation to the upcoming DCEU film The Flash as it is expected to venture into the multiverse as it is going to feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton iterations of Batman as well as the potential appearances of other DC characters. Now, a new detail has emerged in which it seems that a villain from a past DCEU film will also be making an appearance in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Flash Just Confirmed Two More Classic DC Actors, Proving WB Is Continuing The SnyderVerse

The multiverse is a concept with which comic-book audiences are growing very familiar. It is currently being used by Sony and Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home to bring classic characters from existing franchises into Tom Holland’s world. And in 2022, Warner Bros. will attempt to apply the same rules to its DCEU, bringing classic heroes and villains in Ezra Miller’s world of The Flash. The biggest one, which we knew for a while, was Michael Keaton’s Batman, returning to the screen for the first time since Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. And now we are able to confirm that Man of Steel villains Michael Shannon and Antje Traue will reprise their roles of General Zod and Faora, furthering continuing the SnyderVerse of characters and actors that Zack Snyder established in 2013.
MOVIES
/Film

New Black Adam Images Show Dwayne Johnson As The Destructive DC Antihero

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing." In case you missed the news, we come bearing deliciously dark tidings — the long awaited "Black Adam" movie is quickly approaching its release. To celebrate, star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is keeping the hype train moving with a closer look at his titular character.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Black Adam Director Teases The Rock’s Battle With the Justice Society of America

Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra has teased the oncoming battle between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s all-powerful antihero and the Justice Society of America (JSA), who are due to make their big-screen debut in the DC outing. Speaking with Total Film, the filmmaker behind Black Adam has offered some insight into the JSA’s role in proceedings, as well as explaining why he decided to use them as a “fresh way” into his superhero offering.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Rumor: Black Adam crossover planned with The Suicide Squad

A possible Black Adam The Suicide Squad crossover is being rumored from several sources, suggesting that multiple major characters from this year’s DC movie could play a key role in next year’s Dwayne Johnson-starring villain vehicle. The Black Adam Amanda Waller rumor states that the manipulative head of the Suicide Squad could play a role, but also that a major character from next month’s Peacemaker could also appear.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Xolo Maridueña’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Gets Official Release Date

Xolo Maridueña’s upcoming Blue Beetle film for HBO Max has been given an official release date. Like many of Warner Bros. superhero properties, the Blue Beetle film has been in development for what seems like an eternity. The project went through several revisions before any definitive decisions were made. Eventually, Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto was brought on to helm the project, and things finally began to move on the film. Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña was then signed on to play the lead. Now, at last, we have a release date for the film.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Henry Cavill Praises ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Talks Superman Return

Henry Cavill recently praised Zack Snyder’s Justice League and discussed his hopeful return as Superman. After years of patiently waiting and tons of campaigning, fans finally got their chance to see Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League this year. The four-hour-long film considerably expanded upon the original and featured tons of new footage that expanded the so-called “Snyderverse”. The film is also expected to be Henry Cavill’s final portrayal as Superman, a character he first started playing in 2013’s Man of Steel.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Flash appears to be bringing back a pair of DCEU villains

The Flash may see the return of two DCEU villains, according to a 2022 movie preview on the Warner Bros. website. A new list of the movie's cast members includes both Michael Shannon and Antje Traue, who previously appeared in 2013's Man of Steel. Shannon played General Zod, while Traue played Faora, Zod's sub-commander. Of course, Zod was killed by Superman (Henry Cavill) at the end of that movie, but Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown us that anything is possible with the multiverse.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zack Snyder's Justice League is The Most Discussed Film of 2021 According to Twitter

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the Most Discussed Film of 2021, according to Twitter. The social media site is posting its analytics reports for the year (which is quickly coming to a close!); the Snyder Cut of Justice League is taking the top spot in a year that was overwhelmingly crowded with superhero movies as the most talked-about genre in film. It's hardly a surprise to hear this news, though – especially from Twitter. That particular social media platform has been the ground zero staging ground for a relentless social media movement (#ReleaseTheSnyderCut), which was almost singularly responsible for getting Zack Snyder's Justice League released on HBO Max.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Batman Producer Reveals Why the Film is Not Part of the Multiverse

The DCEU is about to venture into the multiverse with the upcoming film The Flash. However, one upcoming DC film that won't have any connective tissue to the DCEU films is Matt Reeves' The Batman which is going to be a fresh start for the Caped Crusader and will also be a standalone story. So why is it not going to be part of the DCEU multiverse? Now, we have the answer.
MOVIES
