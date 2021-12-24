Texas Teen Detained After Stepfather Shot And Killed

Denton police arrived at a Christmas evening disturbance on East McKinney Street to find it was Orbeez guns, not real firearms, that caused a fight to break out, according to a police report. Continue on to full article...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Arlington Police said Friday that Timothy Simpkins, accused of shooting four students at Timberview High School in October , has been arrested again. A department... Continue on to full article...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) The two-year-old victim of a drunk driving accident in Arlington on Dec. 21 has died, police said Friday. According to the Arlington Police Department, hospital staff... Continue on to full article...
A North Texas couple who survived a crash that killed their toddler is sharing their story in hopes of raising awareness on the dangers of impaired driving. Brooklyn and Joshua Pierite recently moved... Continue on to full article...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) As you head to your holiday destinations, DPS is working overtime to try and keep you and your loved ones safe. Their “Operation Care” initiative launched today. (Credit:... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0