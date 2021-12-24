When Doug Finton, owner of Steel and Wolfe Funeral Home, saw Jim Pauchnik recently, Finton asked the board member of the Community Bread Basket if it needed any help. Pauchnik explained that the monthly supply truck would be coming in, and extra hands are always needed. Having helped several times in the past, Finton understood the need. “At Steel and Wolfe Funeral Home, we are community-orientated and want to be involved to help others,” noted Finton, who brought with him four more helpers. “Community Bread Basket had purchased six pallets of food. The extra hands made unloading go more quickly,” Pauchnik said. At the Community Bread Basket at 3501 West St., Weirton, are, from left, James Courtney, Chris Looman, Ernie Nicholas, Nick Yoklic, Jim O’Brien, Dave Barto, Jeff Dopp, Doug Finton, Debbie Yoklic and Kristen Castellucci.
