eastcountymagazine.org

Feeding America

10 volunteers honored with Senate Certificates of Recognition. Photo: Senator Brian Jones loading food at the drive-thru distribution event and afterwards with Feeding San Diego volunteers (below right) December 15, 2021 (Santee) – State Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) worked alongside “Feeding America” volunteers today during a drive-thru food distribution...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thechronicle-news.com

Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic: Dogs

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Coping with the isolation, fear and sadness of the pandemic may have been a little easier if you had a trusting and loving dog by your side. But you don't need to tell that to Francois Martin, a researcher who studies the bonds...
PETS
fox4news.com

Feed-A-Hero feeds thousands of first responders on Christmas

LEWISVILLE, Texas - Christmas Day was just another day on the job for first responders. That's why the North Texas organization Feed-A-Hero made sure thousands of first responders were fed Saturday. Several volunteers took time on their Christmas morning to help. On Christmas morning, thousands of prepared meals from the...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Rio Grande Sun

Department, Rock Feed the Hungry

Children Youth and Families Department workers at the Española field office on North Railroad Avenue distributed free groceries Dec. 17 to families in need throughout the morning. Española Department Juvenile Probation Supervisor Naomi Larkin said they partnered with Rock Christian Fellowship, which received donated groceries from the Food Depot...
ESPANOLA, NM
wpsdlocal6.com

Salvation Army feeding locations for Friday

The Salvation Army will continue providing warm meals and water to tornado survivors on Friday. Here is the list of locations to pick up food. Fixed Feeding Site at Mayfield High School 700 Douthitt St from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM. Roaming Feeding Units in both the North and South Sections of...
MAYFIELD, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Church feeds tornado victims

Local church offers warm meals and blankets for tornado victims. Cleanup efforts as mentioned are underway with multiple businesses and churches pitching in. His house ministries is one of many serving hot meals and cold water.
ospreyobserver.com

Chick-fil-A Opens First Plant City Restaurant With Local Hero Prizes And $25,000 Donation To Feeding America

A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant is open for business in Plant City with local resident Dawn Redmon as the independent franchised owner/operator. Redmon will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 160 full and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses and serving guests. Chick-fil-A Plant City is located at 1101 Goldfinch Dr., off of Thonotosassa Rd., and will be open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
heraldstaronline.com

Helping feed the hungry at CBB

When Doug Finton, owner of Steel and Wolfe Funeral Home, saw Jim Pauchnik recently, Finton asked the board member of the Community Bread Basket if it needed any help. Pauchnik explained that the monthly supply truck would be coming in, and extra hands are always needed. Having helped several times in the past, Finton understood the need. “At Steel and Wolfe Funeral Home, we are community-orientated and want to be involved to help others,” noted Finton, who brought with him four more helpers. “Community Bread Basket had purchased six pallets of food. The extra hands made unloading go more quickly,” Pauchnik said. At the Community Bread Basket at 3501 West St., Weirton, are, from left, James Courtney, Chris Looman, Ernie Nicholas, Nick Yoklic, Jim O’Brien, Dave Barto, Jeff Dopp, Doug Finton, Debbie Yoklic and Kristen Castellucci.
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: A hero for the ages

It has come to the attention of certain modern parties that the cultural and historical heroes of yore frequently have a certain amount of cultural baggage attached to their resumes and that they, at times, engaged in behavior which was less than exemplary. This realization frequently leads to one of two extremes. Some seem to believe that in order to preserve the ideals of the past, the foibles of bygone notables should be expunged from the record so that we can admire them without guilt. The other extreme posits that in order to preserve the mores of the present, the notables themselves should be removed from the record so as to not allow ourselves to be offended by their potential misdeeds.
ksal.com

Fekas Feeds Salina Christmas Dinner

A second year of COVID-19 did not stop a Salina tradition. For the 39th year in a row Bill Fekas, along with a dedicated group of volunteers, prepared a free community-wide Christmas dinner. Bright sunshine set the scene as many people came and went to enjoy the annual Bill Fekas...
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
