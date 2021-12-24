Kentucky basketball: The Journey for Western Kentucky game

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO