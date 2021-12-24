ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Harden to play for Nets on Christmas Day vs. Lakers

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfK7i_0dVS8sQ000
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nash added that any other players who test out of protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Clippers in LA are welcome to join.

"We just do the best we can. We got a lot of guys coming off [an] extended break," Nash told the press on Friday, via ESPN. "Nobody's in great condition so we have to manage the group, try to be as competitive as possible, and at the same time, be careful, guys coming out and playing the game after an absence like this is tricky.

"We will do what we can. A lot of these decisions are still to be made, before the game, during the game, as the game goes on. We just have to be very fluid, adaptable, and [have] a great attitude and take it as an opportunity."

The Nets have, in fact, been on a long layoff after having to postpone three straight games because they didn't have enough healthy players to suit up.

Brooklyn still has nine players in health and safety protocol, including Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge. Bruce Brown, James Johnson, Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, and Day'Ron Sharpe.

Kyrie Irving, who has yet to play this season because he is unvaccinated and does not meet the requirements to play in home games at Barclays Center, is also in the protocol after testing positive. The Nets had announced they would ease up their restrictions and allow Irving to join them for road games prior to him testing positive for COVID.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Kyrie Irving: "How Can You Have A Championship Team When One Of Your Main Guys Don’t Want To Sacrifice?"

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Kyrie Irving's biggest critics. The Big Diesel hasn't hidden his disappointment with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, taking shots at him after the player revealed he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine. Three months after that, Shaq hasn't changed his mind about Kyrie. Even though...
NBA
Yardbarker

Alcohol reportedly not a factor in Deshazor Everett's fatal crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash on Thursday night. Everett was reportedly the driver. The accident in question took place in Northern Virginia and left one female passenger dead. According to a statement released by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was behind...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets getting James Harden, others back vs. Lakers, but what about Kevin Durant?

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed Friday that James Harden will indeed play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas after exiting the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday, per ClutchPoints’ Nets beat reporter David Early. The Nets are also set to have DeAndre’ Bembry available after his exit from protocols, as well as Nicolas Claxton after his recovery from a wrist injury.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Nets on NBA Christmas Day: Live stream info, watch online, TV channel, odds, start time, pick

Is it the NBA Finals preview we were promised when the NBA schedule was set? Unfortunately … no. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were decimated even before the league's recent COVID-19 outbreak robbed them of several key players. Anthony Davis is injured. Kyrie Irving is working his way back onto the floor. The Lakers haven't held up their end of the bargain as contenders anyway. For what was supposed to be perhaps the biggest game on the entire regular-season slate, Nets-Lakers admittedly looks a tad underwhelming.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers Christmas#Clippers#Espn#Barclays Center#Nets#Covid
CBS Sports

Nets vs. Lakers NBA Christmas Day score: Live updates as LeBron James leads Los Angeles against Brooklyn

Is it the NBA Finals preview we were promised when the NBA schedule was set? Unfortunately ... no. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were decimated even before the league's recent COVID-19 outbreak robbed them of several key players. Anthony Davis is injured. Kyrie Irving is working his way back onto the floor. For what was supposed to be perhaps the biggest game on the entire regular-season slate, Nets-Lakers admittedly looks a tad underwhelming on paper. While the Lakers had their moments, the Nets are firmly in control entering the fourth quarter.
NBA
numberfire.com

James Harden (health protocols) will play for Nets on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward James Harden will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Harden has been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he's been given the green light to take the court against LeBron James and Co. Our models project Harden for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

James Harden out of COVID protocol in time for game against Lakers

The Nets received a manpower booster prior to their Christmas Day game against the Lakers in Los Angeles when six players, including James Harden, cleared the league’s health and safety COVID protocols and returned to action following the postponement of their previous three scheduled games. But the Nets remain...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. Nets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Christmas

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles (16-17) is on a four-game losing streak after losing to the San Antonio Spurs by 28 points. The roster has been decimated by the loss of players who are in the health and safety protocol, and the depth around LeBron James and Russell Westbrook hasn’t been strong enough on either ends of the floor to deliver wins. Anthony Davis is also out with an MCL sprain, but the Nets also have availability issues.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets vs. Lakers score, takeaways: LeBron James leads comeback, but James Harden, Patty Mills come to rescue

While there were plenty of stars missing from Saturday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, the players who did take the floor put on quite a show. After falling behind by as many as 23 points during the fourth quarter, the Lakers made a furious late rally to even things up in the final minute of regulation. In the end, however, it wasn't enough, as the Nets were able to escape from Los Angeles with a 122-115 win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Nets prediction, odds, line: 2021 Christmas Day NBA picks, best bets from model on 46-23 roll

The Brooklyn Nets are set to play their first game in a week after having their last three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas. The Nets (21-9), who lead the Atlantic Division, are expected to get James Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter back but will still be without leading scorer Kevin Durant, who remains in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Lakers (16-17), fourth in the Pacific Division, are looking to snap out of a four-game losing streak. They also have several players out due to COVID-19 protocols as well as having Anthony Davis out with an MCL sprain on his left knee.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (22-9) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (18-18) at STAPLES Center. Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 25, 2021. Brooklyn Nets 122, Los Angeles Lakers 115 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Kurt Helin @basketballtalk. LeBron James breaks Christmas scoring record, rallies Lakers back...
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy