James Harden to play for Nets on Christmas Day vs. Lakers

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nash added that any other players who test out of protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Clippers in LA are welcome to join.

"We just do the best we can. We got a lot of guys coming off [an] extended break," Nash told the press on Friday, via ESPN. "Nobody's in great condition so we have to manage the group, try to be as competitive as possible, and at the same time, be careful, guys coming out and playing the game after an absence like this is tricky.

"We will do what we can. A lot of these decisions are still to be made, before the game, during the game, as the game goes on. We just have to be very fluid, adaptable, and [have] a great attitude and take it as an opportunity."

The Nets have, in fact, been on a long layoff after having to postpone three straight games because they didn't have enough healthy players to suit up.

Brooklyn still has nine players in health and safety protocol, including Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge. Bruce Brown, James Johnson, Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, and Day'Ron Sharpe.

Kyrie Irving, who has yet to play this season because he is unvaccinated and does not meet the requirements to play in home games at Barclays Center, is also in the protocol after testing positive. The Nets had announced they would ease up their restrictions and allow Irving to join them for road games prior to him testing positive for COVID.