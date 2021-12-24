Cold, sporadic showers expected across San Diego County on Christmas Day

San Diego police officer Diana Hodges removes road closure signs at Ward Road at Camino Del Rio North on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

You can close your umbrella but don't put it away.

There will be sporadic showers across San Diego County on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, adding to the torrential downpour that dropped 6.51 inches of rain on Palomar Mountain and 2 to 3 inches in many other areas between late Thursday and early Friday.

It's also going to be cold Christmas. The National Weather Service says San Diego will top out at 59, which is seven degrees below average. Chula Vista will also get to 59 while Escondido reaches 55 and Julian rises to 40.

A third round of rain is expected on Monday, mostly in the form of showers. And the air will be chilly late Tuesday when UCLA plays North Carolina State in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego. The temperature will be in the low 50s when the game begins at 5 p.m.

The region is turning colder in the wake of the warm airborne river of subtropical moisture that flowed into Southern California on Thursday night.

Much of the moisture hit the southwest face of Palomar Mountain and turned into rain. By 1 p.m. Friday, Palomar Observatory had recorded more than 6 inches of rain, slightly more than forecast by the weather service.

The storm wasn't nearly that strong in San Diego, which had been forecast to get 2 to 2.5 inches of precipitation. But many areas received impressive amounts, including Mount Laguna, (3.17 inches), Volcan Mountain, (3.12 inches), Lake Cuyamaca, (3.13 inches), Henshaw Dam, (2.99 inches), Julian, (2.79 inches), Skyline (2.63 inches), Fallbrook, (2.46 inches), Rainbow, (2.28 inches), Cameron, (2.14 inches), Alpine, (1.86 inches), Vista, (1.80 inches), Campo, (1.70 inches), Oceanside, (1.61 inches), Valley Center, (1.60 inches), El Cajon, (1.46 inches) Escondido, (1.36 inches), San Diego Country Estates, (1.30 inches), Carlsbad, (1.27 inches), and San Diego International Airport, (0.82 inches).

The winds also were powerful, gusting to 75 mph on Volcan Mountain, east of Santa Ysabel, 69 mph on Mount Laguna, 52 mph at Julian, and 44 mph at Mission Trails.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .