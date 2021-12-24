ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Woman killed in a crash involving Washington football player Deshazor Everett

By Zarrin Ahmed
 1 day ago
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash in Virginia that killed a passenger.

Everett, 29, was driving the vehicle when it crashed Thursday night, NFL.com reported. A passenger in the vehicle, Olivia S. Peters, 29, died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road around 9:15 p.m. local time.

Everett's vehicle, a 2010 Nissan GT-R, veered off the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over, Yahoo! Sports reported. The football player didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.

The Washington Football Team extended their condolences to the Peters family.

"Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information," a statement read. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Everett is in his seventh season with Washington and in the second year of a three-year, $6 million contract.

