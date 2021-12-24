ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2-time Olympic champ Hanyu spectacular at Japanese nationals

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATtIr_0dVS8FR100
1 of 5

Two-time and reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu returned from a long injury layoff to land two quadruple jumps and score a world-leading 111.31 points in his short program at the Japanese championships on Friday.

The 27-year-old Hanyu, who has been out for eight months with an ankle injury, punched the air with his fist after finishing his clean program in Saitama, Japan. He landed a quad salchow, a quad toe-triple toe combination and a triple axel to post a score nearly five points ahead of American Nathan Chen’s score at Skate Canada.

Hanyu and Chen are expected to go toe-to-toe for Olympic gold at the Beijing Games in February.

“Everything went exactly as I’d planned it over six days of practice,” Hanyu told Kyodo News.

The Japanese championships and Russian championships are running through the weekend, and with the U.S. nationals in early January, they should give figure skating fans a glimpse of who to watch at the Winter Games.

Hanyu, who intends to try to land the first quad axel in competition in his free skate Sunday, leads reigning Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno by nearly 10 points. Umo, the winner at the NHK Trophy, landed a quad flip and quad toe-double toe combo along with a triple axel during his short program Friday.

Yuma Kagiyama is expected to join Hanyu and Uno on Japan’s team for Beijing. He was in third after his short program.

If the Japanese championships are showcasing Olympic favorites in the men’s competition, the championships in Russia are doing the same for the women, who could become the first nation to sweep the podium.

Kamila Valieva, the heavy favorite to win gold, landed four triple jumps during her packed short program to score 90.38 points. Along with a triple axel and triple flip, Valieva landed a triple lutz-triple toe combination to top her own world-leading short program score of 87.42 set during her record-setting Rostelecom Cup victory.

Sofia Muravieva scored 81.87 points and was in second place heading into the free skate. Anna Shcherbakova was right behind her with 81.46 points. Podium favorite Elizaveta Tuktamysheva fell on a triple axel during her program and never got back on track, leaving her with ground to make up after a score of 71.28 points.

Russian skaters also are expected to medal in pairs in Beijing. The team of Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov lead at their nationals with 83.74 points after the short program. They’re followed by Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii with 82.84 points and Olympic favorites Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov with 78.68.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Russian ladies, Hanyu in Japan chasing Winter Olympic berths

The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian national championships should reveal Olympic favorites for the women's competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu will make his season debut at Japanese nationals. Athletes from Russia won only three of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuzuru Hanyu
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan reported on Wednesday its first instance of community spread infection from the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said three infections of the Omicron variant in the prefecture of Osaka were a cases of community transfer because the infection route was not clear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

World Champ Nathan Chen Looks Ahead as Olympic Push Begins

Few if any athletes have had a run — well, a skate — like Nathan Chen since 2018. Chen finished fifth in the men's figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, following a fiasco of a short program for 17th place with a rousing free skate that he won to lift him near the medals podium. Since then, Chen took gold at every competition until Skate America this past October. That includes three world titles, the only two Grand Prix finals held, and the three most recent of his five consecutive U.S. championships.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Skate Canada#Japanese#American#Kyodo News#Russian
The Associated Press

Shapovalov tests positve for COVID-19 on arrival for ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney for the ATP Cup. The 22-year-old is one of the first overseas players to arrive in Australia and is part of Canada’s team for the team-based tournament in Sydney from Jan. 1-9, ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne starting on Jan. 17.
TENNIS
Reuters

Japan rules out changes to COVID-19 curbs despite Omicron

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's government is not considering an immediate change to current COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant was discovered in the country. The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Versatile Vicky Wright revelling in securing ‘magical’ Winter Olympic debut

Versatile Vicky Wright revelled in securing a “magical” Winter Olympic debut but here she reveals the most daunting challenge facing her between now and Beijing – Christmas Dinner.Forfar curler Wright was officially selected in Team GB’s five-strong women’s curling team after helping Eve Muirhead’s Scottish rink secure a qualifying spot in the Netherlands this month. Wright, Muirhead, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff – all selected for the Games alongside alternate Mili Smith – racked up five consecutive triumphs to bounce back from a slow start and follow up November’s European hegemony in Lillehammer.Wright juggles her curling career alongside working as...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

693K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy