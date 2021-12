For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Movie theaters have been dominated by franchise films for years, but the COVID pandemic has crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office. These are the latest dates for your diary as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2022 (and beyond).

