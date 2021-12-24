Wisconsin Interstate Closes: Icy Roads Cause 50-Car Pileup

Freezing rain left a lasting impact on an interstate in Wisconsin this week. Icy conditions leftover from the rain led to several crashes on I-94 involving several vehicles. Overall, officials said that 50 cars were involved in accidents. 20 people were injured in the crashes, but none had serious injuries. Thankfully, the Wisconsin State Patrol noted that there were no fatalities.

According to the Hixton Fire Department, “There were approximately another 70 vehicles that did not receive any damage and were intermixed within the accident scene.”

The first crash took place around 5:45 a.m around mile marker 96. Semi-trucks were involved in the wreck. It affected east and westbound traffic. Many other accidents were soon to follow. Onlookers talked about the crashes to NBC affiliate WEAU. One driver, Egor Morozov, said that his car began to slide towards a guard rail. The car eventually stopped. As soon as the car stopped, he exited the vehicle to avoid getting hurt by any cars that might crash into his. “When I saw the semis rolling and rolling, I knew I had to get out of the car as soon as possible. So when I got out of the car, I hopped out through a window. Minutes later, I saw an explosion. What I saw I remember forever. That’s for sure,” Morozov said.

In the Hixton Fire Department’s statement, they mention that two semis caught on fire, as well as two cars. Only one person in all of the wrecks needed to be removed from their car. The multiple accidents caused I-94 closures that lasted for 13 hours. As of this morning (12/24), all vehicles have finally been cleared off of the interstate.

Deadly Interstate Crashes

It’s amazing that no one was hurt during the string of car crashes in Wisconsin, especially since semi-trucks were involved. That’s not always the case. For example, in 2019 a semi caused a deadly collision and explosion on an interstate in Colorado.

In April of 2019, the semi was traveling along I-70 in Lakewood, Colorado when his brakes went out. It was during rush hour traffic. The semi hit over two dozen cars on the interstate. The explosion from that wreck covered multiple cars in flames. Traffic along I-70 was impacted for hours because of the crash. Sadly, four people died from the wreck. Six other people were injured, as well.

Earlier this month, the driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 years in prison. He begged the judge to go easy on him, but the judge’s hands were tied by the law. Aguilera-Mederos reiterated that what had happened was a tragic accident. Judge Bruce A. Jones gave him the minimum sentencing amount for all 27 charges.