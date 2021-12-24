ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Interstate Closes: Icy Roads Cause 50-Car Pileup

By Victoria Santiago
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZpSw_0dVS70xU00

Freezing rain left a lasting impact on an interstate in Wisconsin this week. Icy conditions leftover from the rain led to several crashes on I-94 involving several vehicles. Overall, officials said that 50 cars were involved in accidents. 20 people were injured in the crashes, but none had serious injuries. Thankfully, the Wisconsin State Patrol noted that there were no fatalities.

According to the Hixton Fire Department, “There were approximately another 70 vehicles that did not receive any damage and were intermixed within the accident scene.”

The first crash took place around 5:45 a.m around mile marker 96. Semi-trucks were involved in the wreck. It affected east and westbound traffic. Many other accidents were soon to follow. Onlookers talked about the crashes to NBC affiliate WEAU. One driver, Egor Morozov, said that his car began to slide towards a guard rail. The car eventually stopped. As soon as the car stopped, he exited the vehicle to avoid getting hurt by any cars that might crash into his. “When I saw the semis rolling and rolling, I knew I had to get out of the car as soon as possible. So when I got out of the car, I hopped out through a window. Minutes later, I saw an explosion. What I saw I remember forever. That’s for sure,” Morozov said.

In the Hixton Fire Department’s statement, they mention that two semis caught on fire, as well as two cars. Only one person in all of the wrecks needed to be removed from their car. The multiple accidents caused I-94 closures that lasted for 13 hours. As of this morning (12/24), all vehicles have finally been cleared off of the interstate.

Deadly Interstate Crashes

It’s amazing that no one was hurt during the string of car crashes in Wisconsin, especially since semi-trucks were involved. That’s not always the case. For example, in 2019 a semi caused a deadly collision and explosion on an interstate in Colorado.

In April of 2019, the semi was traveling along I-70 in Lakewood, Colorado when his brakes went out. It was during rush hour traffic. The semi hit over two dozen cars on the interstate. The explosion from that wreck covered multiple cars in flames. Traffic along I-70 was impacted for hours because of the crash. Sadly, four people died from the wreck. Six other people were injured, as well.

Earlier this month, the driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 years in prison. He begged the judge to go easy on him, but the judge’s hands were tied by the law. Aguilera-Mederos reiterated that what had happened was a tragic accident. Judge Bruce A. Jones gave him the minimum sentencing amount for all 27 charges.

Comments / 6

Dan Dondajeski
14h ago

they failed to mention that he drove his truck after he knew he had a problem with his brakes. Also he passed a runaway turn off (think sand trap) after he lost his brakes.

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

Colorado Skier Killed in Avalanche on Christmas Eve

Tragedy reached Cameron Pass, Colorado when a backcountry skier died in an avalanche on Christmas Eve. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the skier, who has yet to be identified, was on the slope when a 250-foot wide avalanche struck near Cameron Pass in north-central Colorado. Following the accident,...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Central US Expected To See Record Heatwave Over Christmas Weekend

It’s definitely not going to be a white Christmas for many in the middle of the United States this year. Many in the Central United States are expected to see a record heatwave. This is right as Christmas weekend rolls around. Many will have to opt for turning up the AC instead of rocking sweaters. And this heatwave is no joke.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Fined, Faces Suspensions for Poaching Bighorn Sheep

A Montana resident has been fined more than $5,000 for illegally killing a bighorn sheep without a license and leaving the animal’s carcass in the Highland Mountains. According to a press release by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the resident is 45-year-old Harold Horine. He notably shot the bighorn sheep ram on November 22nd while on a trip in the Highland Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks were notified by a witness after they discovered the abandoned carcass. Horine told game wardens that he mistook the sheep for an elk at the time.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Study Reveals How Pork Processors Are Fighting Through Pandemic

Pork production saw a decline due to the pandemic. The USDA Economic Research Service has put out a new study on how pork production has changed in the different regions of the U.S. Some areas were affected more than others. Some areas came back strong while others didn’t, or took longer to. The study used stats from 2019 to compare.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
State
Colorado State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Outsider.com

Santa Cop: This California Police Officer Goes Undercover as St. Nick to Catch Shoplifters

Santa Claus is coming in full force this holiday season. In addition to his regular job gifting presents to kids around the world, he’s also fighting crime. Cops at the Riverside police department created the new program called “Santa’s Intervention.” The idea behind the initiative is to successfully capture criminals while the undercover cops pretend to be jolly old Saint Nick.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Christmas Eve Travel Doubles from 2020 Numbers Despite Omicron Fears

Christmas Eve travel has officially bounced back from the pandemic low last year, even as officials warn about the omicron variant. Over 1.7 million passed through TSA checkpoints on Christmas Eve. Even though that’s a steep jump from 2020 numbers, it’s still lower than the number of holiday travelers in 2019.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sentencing#Vehicles#Nbc#Weau
Outsider.com

Scientists Identify a Previously Unknown Type of Storm

In the spirit of the Christmas season, scientists have gifted us with a previously unknown type of storm. This new weather condition is now an “atmospheric lake.” So what is it exactly?. The New ‘Atmospheric Lake’ Discovery. Science Alert describes them as “compact, slow-moving, moisture-rich pools.”...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Family of Fallen Police Officer Make Emotional Christmas Statement

The family of fallen Baltimore police officer Keona Holley spoke out on Christmas Eve after she was removed from life support. Law enforcement arrested two suspects, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, following a Dec. 16 shooting that left Baltimore police officer Keona Holley in critical condition. This past Thursday, however, Holley passed away after being removed from life support.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Outsider.com

WATCH: Marten Wreaks Havoc on German Grocery Store

A little Marten found its way into a German grocery store and caused a predictable mess earlier this month. We’re not talking bull-in-china-shop mess, but the little critter got in the wine aisle, and it made for a big mess. Yahoo! News reported on the Dec. 17 event on Friday. The video came out on social media days later, and the initial poster said it came from a friend who worked in the store.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Outsider.com

Elf on a Shelf Comes Under Fire for Being Unhealthy for Kids

Elf on a Shelf is a longstanding Christmas tradition. For those indulging, an elf is placed somewhere in your home to keep an eye on children and report to Santa whether they’ve been good or bad. Though it’s been around for some time, it’s now coming under fire, with some claiming it’s unhealthy for kids.
KIDS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

337K+
Followers
34K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy