Buccaneers Rule WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield Jr. Out vs. Carolina

By Zach Goodall
 1 day ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another two starters this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, as head coach Bruce Arians ruled wide receivers Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of Week 16 on Friday.

This comes not long after the Bucs placed starters in receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David, as well as backup defensive lineman Pat O'Connor, on the injured reserve this week.

Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Week 15's loss to the New Orleans Saints, shortly after Godwin suffered a torn ACL. Without Godwin, Evans and Fournette available, quarterback Tom Brady will be without his three-most targeted pass-catchers for at least this Sunday, going against a Panthers secondary that ranks No. 2 in the NFL in pass yardage allowed per game.

Expect wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has returned to the team following a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, as well as a previous ankle injury, to immediately take on a large role in the offense.

Winfield, meanwhile, will miss his second game in a row while recovering from a foot injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Mike Edwards, who was suspended alongside Brown, is expected to fill in for Winfield, with help from fellow reserve safety Andrew Adams, who took on a larger role in recent weeks with Winfield, Edwards, and Jordan Whitehead unavailable at various times.

