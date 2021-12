A bunch of Netflix fans have rallied together to sign a petition to save one canceled series. The streaming company does decide to not pursue renewals for dozens of titles a month. But the Cowboy Bebop fans have managed to get 72,000+ together to try and save the show. At the time of writing the petition is nearing the 75,000 signatures needed to become a top-signed entry on the website. Less than 3,000 more people need to climb aboard to raise some eyebrows. When the show's trailer premiered, it was open season for a lot of series fans. Viewers had some concerns, especially the ones who had loved the series for a long time. However, there were fans who were new to the series or just didn't care about playing things so close to the book who wanted more. Ryan Proffer decided to at least throw a Hail Mary and see what would happen when uploading the petition to Change.org.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO