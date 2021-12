Over the years, Xur has become one of the most compelling characters in Destiny 2. The vendor only appears on the weekend, and his location changes each week. Players that find him can exchange Legendary Shards for Exotic weapons and armor, and figuring out his location each time can definitely be worth it. The character has been actually been around since the first game, but after all this time, players never actually saw his means of transportation. That recently changed, however, as players can now acquire the "UniXursal Voyager" in the game. Getting the vehicle will take a significant amount of grinding, when all is said and done!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO