Bell, CA

Actor Mitchell Hoog shares what it was like to be part of the iconic reboot of ‘Saved by the Bell’

By Doug Kolk, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B474t_0dVS5yK300

Mitchell Hoog talked about Season 2 of “Saved by the Bell” and what we can expect from his character this season. He said it is a blast to have some of the original cast be part of the show.

Season 2 of “Saved by the Bell” is streaming now on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 24, 2021.

