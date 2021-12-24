Actor Mitchell Hoog shares what it was like to be part of the iconic reboot of ‘Saved by the Bell’

Mitchell Hoog talked about Season 2 of “Saved by the Bell” and what we can expect from his character this season. He said it is a blast to have some of the original cast be part of the show.

Season 2 of “Saved by the Bell” is streaming now on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 24, 2021.

