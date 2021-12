If you take a quick walk around your home, you will likely spot several Apple, Amazon and Google devices. From Echo smart speakers to smart phones and smart displays to HomePods -- maybe even the new Facebook Portal Plus -- your home probably has a smart device every several feet. The invasion of smart gadgets into your home brings understandable privacy concerns, especially since many of these companies have a controversial history of recording and reviewing users' voice data without their consent. But there are several ways to protect your privacy.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO