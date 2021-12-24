1 judge, 21 Cook County court employees test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Office of the Chief Judge announced Friday that one judge and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The judge was last in the workplace at Branch 35, 727 E. 111th St., according to a press release from the chief judge’s office. Five employees are from the Office of the Public Guardian, Juvenile Division, and work in the Juvenile Courthouse, and three employees are Office of the Chief Judge administrative staffers.

Two employees work for the Juvenile Probation Department who work at the Juvenile Courthouse, and one had tested positive a second time, the office said. One employee works for the Adult Probation Department, and was last in the workplace at the Markham Courthouse.

Seven employees work for the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, including three who had previously tested positive, the office said. Two employees work for the Official Court Reporters office, one employee was last at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, and another employee was last at the Rockwell Warehouse at 2323 S. Rockwell St.

One employee works for the Social Service Department and was last at the Criminal Courthouse, the office said.

For all confirmed reports of COVID-19, workers who may have had close contact with an infected person were contacted by Human Resources personnel, the office said. Since the beginning of the pandemic a total of 528 employees with the Office of the Chief Judge, and 32 judges have tested positive for COVID-19.

