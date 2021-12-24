ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

1 judge, 21 Cook County court employees test positive for COVID-19

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8El4_0dVS5BVo00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Office of the Chief Judge announced Friday that one judge and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The judge was last in the workplace at Branch 35, 727 E. 111th St., according to a press release from the chief judge’s office. Five employees are from the Office of the Public Guardian, Juvenile Division, and work in the Juvenile Courthouse, and three employees are Office of the Chief Judge administrative staffers.

Two employees work for the Juvenile Probation Department who work at the Juvenile Courthouse, and one had tested positive a second time, the office said. One employee works for the Adult Probation Department, and was last in the workplace at the Markham Courthouse.

Seven employees work for the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, including three who had previously tested positive, the office said. Two employees work for the Official Court Reporters office, one employee was last at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, and another employee was last at the Rockwell Warehouse at 2323 S. Rockwell St.

One employee works for the Social Service Department and was last at the Criminal Courthouse, the office said.

For all confirmed reports of COVID-19, workers who may have had close contact with an infected person were contacted by Human Resources personnel, the office said. Since the beginning of the pandemic a total of 528 employees with the Office of the Chief Judge, and 32 judges have tested positive for COVID-19.

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2021. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments / 2

Ricardo Vega
1d ago

Mandatory vacation for all cook county employees went into effect on October 20 2021 . Coronavirus sure is spreading quickly through the vaccinated.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health#Juvenile Division#The Juvenile Courthouse#The Criminal Courthouse#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy