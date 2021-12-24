The Real Reason Alex Rodriguez And Anne Wojcicki Split

Ben Affleck has been making the rounds to promote his new film The Tender Bar, and more importantly, to discuss his life as a celebrity. The actor recently said we wouldn’t get more details about his reconnection with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, but on The Howard Stern Show on December 14, he wasn’t as averse to discussing his 2015 split from Jennifer Garner. Affleck, who has been open about his history of alcoholism, admitted to the radio host that he would “probably still be drinking” if he’d stayed married to Garner. “It’s part of why I started drinking,” he continued. “Because I was trapped.” He went on to add that they “grew apart” ahead of their divorce. “We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer,” he told Stern. “Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids.”

