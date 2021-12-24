ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MetaFi: Where DeFi Meets the Metaverse

cryptonews.com
 2 days ago

In this video, Jamie Burke, CEO and Founder of Outlier Ventures,...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Cathie Wood: Creative Disruption and the Sectors It Will Devastate

In this video, 13D Research & Strategy founder and CEO Kiril Sokoloff interviews Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC. They talk about creative disruption and the sectors that are most ripe for disruptive innovation. Filmed on July 13, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Meet The Newest Players To The Solana DeFi Ecosystem

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. With so many developments within the blockchain ecosystem, more so in DeFi, it is becoming challenging to keep track of the most promising projects. However, one project has risen above the lot, racing past some legacy networks to secure itself in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

DeFi & NFT Analytics

Mitchell Moos, CEO of Crypto Briefing interviews Alexandre Cailol, Head of Institutional Sales at Nansen, and Harsh Rajat, Founder of Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), as they discuss the intersection between decentralized finance and analytics. Filmed on December 1, 2021, at the Dcentral conference.
MARKETS
Jamie Burke
kitco.com

This is the future of DeFi - Michael So

Michael So, VP of Business Development of Cook Finance, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the newest developments in decentralized finance (DeFi). Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Even This Hydraulics Firm Takes Crypto, DeFi, NFT & Metaverse Plunge

The Korean Stock Exchange-listed South Korean hydraulics firm Sewon E&C is in the final stages of sealing a deal with a major decentralized finance (DeFi) player over proposed crypto, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse collaboration. The media outlet iNews24 reported that the company had agreed on a deal in principle...
MARKETS
investing.com

5 cryptocurrency projects that made waves in 2021

2021 was a breakout year for the cryptocurrency market in many respects and most investors are absolutely thrilled that Bitcoin (BTC) price established a new all-time high of $68,789. In the same timeframe, Ether (ETH) went on a parabolic rally which saw its price gain 565% from Jan. 1 to hit a record high at $4,859 on Nov. 10.
MARKETS
TechSpot

RadioShack wants to pivot and become a crypto company

In a nutshell: Some brands are perceived as simply being too memorable to disappear, even if Father Time has moved on. RadioShack is one such example, at least according to its latest owners, who are relaunching it as a crypto company. The 100-year-old company was once a major player in the consumer electronics space, but those days have long since passed.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Impact Investing And Crypto Markets

In this video, Philippe Bednarek, CEO at GoldFinX, delivers a keynote about impact investing and crypto markets. Recorded on November 17, 2021, at the AIBC Malta Week 2021 event.
MARKETS
pymnts

PYMNTS DeFi Series: Unpacking DeFi and DAO

Welcome to the seventh installment of PYMNTS’ eight-part series on decentralized finance (DeFi). Over the coming days, we’ll be looking at every part of DeFi — the biggest, hottest, most rewarding and risky part of the blockchain revolution. At the end of it, you’ll know what DeFi is, how it works, and the risks and rewards of investing in it.
MARKETS
investing.com

Dogecoin Foundation works with Ethereum co-founder on DOGE staking

Dogecoin Foundation works with Ethereum co-founder on DOGE staking. 'Twas the Night before Christmas: A Cointelegraph Story By Cointelegraph - Dec 26, 2021. 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all thro' the Twittersphere Not a troll was stirring, not even a financier; Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph. - Dec 26,...
AFGHANISTAN
cryptonews.com

Elizabeth Stark: Bringing Bitcoin to Billions with Lightning

In this video, Bitcoin educator Anita Posch interviews Elizabeth Stark, CEO and co-founder of Lightning Labs. They talk about the possibilities to bring Bitcoin to billions of people, why Bitcoin is the most valuable internet money, how we will be able to earn bitcoin via the Lightning Network and much more.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

The State of Bitcoin Mining w/ Amanda Fabiano & Jaime Leverton

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Amanda Fabiano, Head of Mining at Galaxy Digital, and Jaime Leverton, CEO Hut 8 Mining. They discuss the current ASIC and mining markets, running operations in an uncertain industry during uncertain times, ESG FUD and the future of mining.
MARKETS
investing.com

Metaverse Tokens Bounce Back In Christmas Recovery

Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Gala Games are among the Metaverse and GameFi tokens leading the recent market uptick. Metaverse and GameFi tokens are currently leading the Christmas market recovery, outpacing the gains made by other top assets. Metaverse Tokens Regain Momentum. It’s looking like a good Christmas for GameFi projects....
VIDEO GAMES
cryptonews.com

'Uniquely DOGE Proposal', Binance 'Funds SAFU', Monero-Mining Spider-Pirates, Late Thai CBDC + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization behind the meme-based project Dogecoin (DOGE), is working on a staking mechanism in collaboration with the Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin, which would allow all dogecoin users to stake their DOGE and get extra tokens for supporting the network. They added that they’re building a “uniquely Doge proposal” for a “community staking” version of proof-of-stake (PoS) which will give back to the community through charitable causes.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

How Visa Made The Jump into Crypto

Cuy Sheffield, Vice President and Head of Crypto at Visa, and Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, talk about Visa's purchase of a crypto punk, what it means, and how to think about investing when culture becomes the new asset class. Recorded on November 16, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

2021 Brought 7 Out of 10 Biggest Early Stage VC Investments in Crypto, Blockchain

With venture capital firms boosting their exposure to crypto this year, seven out of ten all-time biggest cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related early-stage venture capital investments took place in 2021, according to a recent report by financial data and software company PitchBook. The report, which PitchBook provided to Cryptonews.com, values crypto and...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

NFT DeFi: NFT Lending, Renting, and Staking

Mainstream audiences are buying NFTs for its art value or as part of a metaverse game. The more non-fungible tokens you collect, the less liquid your portfolio becomes. NFT lending and fractionalized NFT ownership has been introduced to solve the NFT illiquidity problem by creating a market where NFT owners can mortgage their NFT in exchange for cryptocurrencies or fiat. However, NFT renting can open up a whole new economy. Let's explore how?
MARKETS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $18,444 (4 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $18,444, which is 1.68x the current floor price of 2.68 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL

