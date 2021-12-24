Defendant in 2019 Auburn Murder Has Sentencing Delayed

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Elizabeth Scheid, 51, of Glenmark Road in the Town of Rose. Elizabeth turned herself in on Tuesday morning at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. It is alleged that while Elizabeth was providing care for an elderly woman in the Town of Butler she stole money totaling $8,269.52. Elizabeth is charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny stemming from the incident. Elizabeth was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment 12/21/21 at 7:00PM. Elizabeth will appear in Butler Town court for further court proceedings at a later date and time.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO