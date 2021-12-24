ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Defendant in 2019 Auburn Murder Has Sentencing Delayed

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The sentencing for one of the men who admitted to having a role in the 2019 murder of Joshua Poole in Auburn has been pushed back to...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Throop Man Sentenced for Role in Overdose Death

The Cayuga County man that knowingly sold a bundle of heroin laced with fentanyl to an Auburn man who overdosed and died back in January was sentenced to prison this week. 31-year old Michael Chapman, of Throop, was sentenced to three-to-nine years for the manslaughter charge and to nine years for each criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance charge. All sentences will run concurrently.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Aggravated Family and Criminal Mischief Charges

A 37-year old Seneca Falls man was arrested Thursday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on aggravated family and criminal mischief charges. Steven Knight’s arrest was the result of an investigation stemming from a physical family trouble in the town of Phelps. Knight was found to have committed the offense of criminal obstruction of breathing while having a previous conviction of sexual misconduct from April 5, 2018. The alleged physical incident was also in the presence of two 4-year old children. Knight was also found to have damaged the victim’s property in the amount of $768.00.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Sentenced for Rape Conviction

An Auburn man will spend 15 years in state prison for raping a woman one year ago. 25-year old Brian Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday on the felony rape charge he found guilty of in October by a Cayuga County Court jury. On December 20th, 2020, police were called to Holley...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Bank Robber Arrested

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Village of Newark man on a Superior Court Warrant. Deputies arrested Ryan J. Laws, age 42, of Newark on a Superior Court Warrant that was issued following an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office into a robbery that occurred at the KeyBank located in the Village of Sodus on December 8, 2021. Laws was subsequently charged with Robbery in the 3rd Degree and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree.
NEWARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Auburn, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Three Arrested Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor

The Canandaigua Police Department and the Geneva Police Department teamed up this week and conducted a joint operation in order to keep potential child victims safe this holiday season. The following arrests were made this week by the Canandaigua Police Department following the operation. Additional arrests are pending. The City...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested For Unlawful Imprisonment

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Lyons man for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment 2nd. Deputies arrested Terell Martinez, age 23, of Shuler Street in the Town of Lyons. It is alleged that Mr....
LYONS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Robbery#Prison#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Man Arrested on Warrant

On Monday, December 20, 2021, at 5:20 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Brock L. Shaner, age 25, of Wolcott, New York. The arrest stems from an arrest in July of 2021 where Shaner was charged with petit larceny after stealing merchandise from Wal-Mart. Shaner was released following his arraignment with court ordered terms. Shaner has since violated the terms of his pre-trial release and a bench warrant was issued. Shaner was taken into custody and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Boiler Blast At Seneca County Prison

An explosion this week at a building on the soon-to-be-closed Willard Drug Treatment Campus. The blast Monday morning in the old Willard Psychiatric Center administration building is being blamed on the building’s steam boiler heating system. The blast, according to the Finger Lakes Times, blew out 10 windows and...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested for Controlled Substance

On Monday, December 20, 2021, 5:33 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michelle L. Lewis, age 30, of Waterloo, New York. The arrest stems from a 2020 arrest where Lewis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree and other vehicle and traffic law charges. When Lewis failed to appear in court a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. Lewis was arrested and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. She will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
WATERLOO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested from Stealing $8K From Woman in Her Care

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Elizabeth Scheid, 51, of Glenmark Road in the Town of Rose. Elizabeth turned herself in on Tuesday morning at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. It is alleged that while Elizabeth was providing care for an elderly woman in the Town of Butler she stole money totaling $8,269.52. Elizabeth is charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny stemming from the incident. Elizabeth was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment 12/21/21 at 7:00PM. Elizabeth will appear in Butler Town court for further court proceedings at a later date and time.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Elmira Man Arrested in Chemung County, Wanted in Pennsylvania

An Elmira man that was wanted as a fugitive from justice in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, was arrested Monday. Aaron Reynolds was spotted by Chemung County authorities on private property around the perimeter of the Chemung County Jail. Deputies say Reynolds provided them with a fake name and date of birth. He was wanted in the Keystone State for allegedly failing to appear in court on a theft charge. Reynolds was charged Monday with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. He is being held at the Chemung County Jail pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FL Radio Group

Homeless Man Arrested on Probation Violation Warrant

A homeless man was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a probation violation warrant. Michael Hoke was taken into custody and brought to Yates County Jail for processing. He was later brought before Yates County Court for arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Clyde Man Crash Into A Sign

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff responded to a one car personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred on State Route 31 in the Town of Galen. Christan A. Frisinger, age 61, of W. Genesee Street in Clyde was reportedly traveling westbound on State Route 31 in the Town of Galen when his vehicle left the roadway and colliding with a sign prior to coming to rest. Investigation shows that Mr. Frisinger was operating his vehicle at a speed not prudent for road conditions. Mr. Frisinger was transported by Eastern Wayne Ambulance to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
CLYDE, NY
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Police Officer Indicted for Second Time

Watkins Glen Police Officer Brandon Matthews has again been indicted by a Schuyler County Grand Jury on perjury charges. The new indictment comes days after perjury charges against Matthews and his wife were dismissed due to a technicality. Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, who is Special Prosecutor in the case, said the charges, eight counts of felony perjury and one misdemeanor charge of official misconduct, are the same charges that were listed in the original indictment.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A 26-year-old Dundee man was arrested by Penn Yan Police early Sunday morning following a traffic stop. Spencer Deane was observed by police driving on East Main Street in the village while allegedly having a suspended New York State driver’s license. Deane was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated...
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy