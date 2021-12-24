ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Santa's measurements may surprise you: Official numbers released

By Luke Gentile
 1 day ago

T he answers to the questions of Santa Claus's height, weight, and age have been released.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs in at roughly 260 lbs before all the cookies and milk, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command's NORAD Tracks Santa program.

While NORAD's claims may appear to some to have an air of legitimacy, some disagree with them.

Santa's actual height is 6 feet 6 inches, and his weight is 250 lbs, according to the Christmas experts at Yes Santa is Real .

Although they disagree on his height and weight, both authorities on St. Nick agree he has been alive for over a thousand years.

